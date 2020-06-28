On a revival trail

Lockdown or Unlock? Each state has been taking a decision depending on the Covid-19 cases and the willingness of its industries. For the tourism sector, teetering on the edge of closing, the road to recovery is long and arduous. But tourism supports livelihoods and offers some respite from the lockdown. Good news came from Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh where monuments and museums opened, hotels/resorts and even wildlife safari were back in business.

The locals heaved a sigh of relief and many packed their bags to feel free in the wild or de-stress sauntering off to parks and heritage monuments. While some are following a wait-and-watch policy to see how the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, many Northeast states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are completely shut.

Explore your backyard

As an immediate measure, few states have enabled tourism to take baby steps. Thus, travel goes local and discounts are being offered to explore your own backyard. These tourism department websites have uploaded Covid-19 SOP (standard operating procedure) protocols for tourists, accommodation units, tourist destinations and tourism transport services as well as Covid-19 helplines.

In Rajasthan where monuments and museums opened from June 2, the response was good with a footfall of 1,400 visitors in just two days. The state has 342 protected monuments, 32 of them are ticketed. To attract locals, the entry was free for two weeks and subsequently discounted by 50 percent. Visiting the iconic Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar in Jaipur thrilled the locals.

The Rajasthan Department of Archaeology and Museums adhered to fumigation of monuments, thermal screening and sanitising of staff and visitors, small groups allowed at a time, masks made mandatory and social distancing a must.

Even tourist service providers are taking no risks. “We sanitise our safari vehicles before and after every safari,” said Rohit Gangwal of World of Wilders for Jhalana Leopard Safari Park near Jaipur.

On a safari

For residents of Karnataka, it is the call of the wild as travellers unlocked themselves in various national parks and sanctuaries. The state has opened jungle safaris outside the containment zones.

The Jungle Lodges & Resorts, that has a presence in many wildlife parks and sanctuaries, are gung-ho that tourists are coming and it’s business as usual. However, they request visitors to strictly adhere to government guidelines on SOP and do not permit those over 65 years and below 10 years to go on the safari.

In Madhya Pradesh, 35 units of the MPSTDC, out of 68 properties, have opened for tourists. Most of the monuments, forts, zoos, parks, and wildlife sanctuaries are open. Even the revered Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple opened from June 8. “We have even made special 2-3 day packages for each tourist destination and MP tourism now has its own online food service app for the convenience of those travelling,” said Jaimon Mathew, GM operations MPSTDC.

Pilgrimage

The famous pilgrim Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand have allowed locals and from July 1, travellers will also be allowed to visit. However, the number of devotees to the shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath would be restricted according to SOP.

“This year we are not expecting any foreign tourists,” said BS Biju, Deputy Director (Marketing) Kerala Tourism. Maximum foreigners flock to Kerala, Goa, and Rajasthan.

As global tourism looks bleak, the focus is shifted to domestic tourism. Rajasthan tourism is all set to revive the domestic tourism mart that was defunct for two years. The Kerala Government holds KTM (Kerala Travel Mart) to attract domestic travellers.

The service providers are also attracting outbound Indian overseas travellers. The Association of Tourism and Trade Organisation of India (ATTOI) have even proposed to put houseboats in service for quarantine of NRK (Non-resident Keralites). “Keralites prefer overseas vacation and many do not know the exclusive luxurious properties we have to offer, ranging from private pool villas to treehouses,” said P V Manu, ATTOI. They propose ‘Keralam Kaanam’ offering locals to experience high-end stay in picturesque surroundings at half the cost.

Likewise, heritage resort owners in Rajasthan feel their spacious havelis and heritage resorts in the countryside would attract visitors from neighbouring states.

To stay afloat, tourism stakeholders are offering discounts, small theme-based packages, and adventure trails.

Tourism, post-Covid-19, could well be an integral part of the global recovery efforts.

KAVITA KANAN CHANDRA