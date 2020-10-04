Pile on the endorphins

Throwback to early 2020 when many of us were settling back into our workout routines — to make good on our fitness and health New Year resolutions. Fast forward to the present with a disconcerting realisation that we are heading into the last quarter of 2020.

The pandemic has thrown our lives into a state of disarray that has impacted our minds and bodies in unimaginable ways. The pressures of coping with having our lives limited to within the area of our homes have been challenging. And, spending most of 2020 in this manner is taking a toll on our physical, emotional and mental health.

With many companies deciding to continue with a policy of work from home for some more months, options for stepping out of our homes are limited. However, at the same time, the pressure of being indoors is starting to be felt by most. And, it is important to take steps to address these concerns in the new normal of our lives.

Stepping out again, safely

As studios and gyms country-wide are opening up, with measures in place to ensure a safe, hygienic environment, there is an option to step away from our home for a dose of some workout-induced energy and endorphins. Of course, we all have apprehensions of being in public places. This makes it important to ensure that we adhere to all safety measures that have become an integral part of our lives in this pandemic. This applies to not only ourselves but also to places we go to. Your choices should be based on factors that go beyond the superficial signs of safety. Pre-Covid-19, we may have been swayed in our workout choices by the best offer available. Now, it is also imperative to prioritise health and safety along with the value.

The key considerations should be:

Choosing from one-on-one sessions or group sessions.

If you do opt for group sessions, check on class size, ventilation, and space.

Studio layouts that allow social distancing when working out.

Hygiene and precautionary measures in place for staff and clients.

A fitness programme that focuses on physical as well as mental well-being is the need of the hour. The workouts we choose should energise the mind, while conditioning and strengthening the body.

Pilates to the rescue

Being a system of movement that provides strength, energy, and vitality, a Pilates programme can be a great fit. It makes for a better alternative to workouts that leave the body depleted of energy, stressed and fatigued. The three-dimensional lateral breath patterns in Pilates, promote better circulation of oxygenated blood that helps to relieve tension and stress, while also working on the recovery of fatigued muscles.

Well programmed Pilates workouts include exercise and movement flow that address mobility, flexibility, and the core. This is specifically needed to work on tight and stiff joints that have built up with our changing lifestyles through the pandemic. An important goal of a Pilates programme is the total body strengthening and muscle toning achieved with workouts on resistance-based Pilates machines such as Reformer, Cadillac, Trapeze, Stability Chair, and more.

During a Pilates workout, one does not need to share equipment thereby making it easy to be safer by avoiding common surfaces. This leaves you free to focus on what matters most — mindful movements of a well-designed Pilates session, leading to a balanced, energised, and stronger you. The feel-good factor associated with Pilates, along with a toned, fit, balanced body makes it an ideal fitness programme to address our minds and bodies in these challenging and trying times.

(The author is a master trainer in pilates.)