Spice up your coffee

It’s hard to say no to coffee especially in this rainy season. How about making it yummier and healthier with some available ingredients in your kitchen?

Spicy cinnamon coffee with orange zest

This is a perfect monsoon coffee with an extra dose of caffeine. Natural ingredients like cinnamon, ginger and orange zest pair beautifully with this creamy black coffee.

Ingredients

3 tbsp ground coffee

2 tsp grated orange zest

2 tsp chopped crystallised ginger

Pinch of cinnamon powder

3 cups hot water

Whipped cream, cinnamon sticks and/or additional orange zest (optional)

Method

Combine the coffee, orange zest, ginger and cinnamon; pour into a French Press and brew it for 4-5 minutes.

Pour into mugs; if desired, garnish with whipped cream, cinnamon sticks and orange zest.

Warm spiced milk & honey coffee

A comforting morning hot coffee drink made with whole milk and clover honey (Bees make clover honey by collecting nectar from clover flowers) you can also use lavender honey that’s easily available.

Deliciously warm and aromatic, this is the perfect way to start your day.

Ingredients

Shot of espresso or Moka pot coffee

1⁄2 cup full cream milk

2 tsp honey/ more to taste

Pinch of cinnamon

Method

Brew your coffee in a Moka pot. In a small jar, combine the hot milk and honey. Stir until the honey has dissolved.

Evenly pour the milk and honey mixture into espresso or your Moka pot coffee.

Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.

Parisian chocolate coffee

This Parisian Hot Chocolate Coffee is an indulgent blend of thick and creamy hot chocolate and bold hot dark roast coffee. The perfect brunch or dessert beverage for a rainy day!

Ingredients

1 cup freshly brewed French Press coffee (preferably with a darker roast.)

1 cup full cream milk

1⁄2 cup heavy cream

2 tsp powdered sugar

60gm bittersweet chocolate whipped cream chocolate shavings

Method

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together the milk, cream, and sugar and heat until bubbles start to form on the outer edge. Do not boil. Remove from heat and add in chopped chocolate, let it set for 2 minutes, then whisk until a rich chocolate colour forms. Let it set for about 5 minutes. Pour hot coffee into 2 mugs, half each cup. Top it with hot chocolate to the coffee and finish off with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Nutella Coffee

It has the goodness of coffee and the richness of Nutella, perfect for the cold days when all you want to do is cosy up.

Ingredients

Shot of Moka Pot coffee/ South Indian filter coffee

1 cup milk

1 and 1/2 tablespoons Nutella

2 tsp sugar or to taste

Marshmallow or whipped cream

Method

Add milk, shot of coffee, Nutella, sugar to a blender and blend until the milk is frothy and Nutella mixes well with the milk. (This will combine everything well and create a foam.) Pour it into a saucepan and place it on heat till the milk simmers.

Pour the hot milk into a cup. Top with some marshmallows or whipped cream. Drizzle with some chocolate syrup. You can also heat the milk in the microwave.

(The author is the head trainer for a leading Italian coffee roasting major.)