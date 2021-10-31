Stay calm post the festive storm

Come festival time, our exercise regime gets pushed to the bottom of the priority list. A certain level of commitment and dedication though can help reverse the ill effects of binge eating, gorging on sweets and a lack of physical activity. Self-care in the form of yoga is one such way to win back the lost glory. Generally, spending a minimum of 30-45 minutes on the mat at least thrice a week will give you the results that you want. Whether you are a homemaker or a super busy professional juggling many things at once, try scheduling practice sessions for shorter durations. Try to find 10-15 minutes a few times through the day, and no matter where you are, you can indulge in some stretches. These little bursts of exercise can be done anywhere, at home, office, or even outside. You can even use everyday objects that you see around you to assist you in your stretching. But ensure that you use the stipulated time slot for concentrated practice to go over the asanas that you want to do. Here are a few asanas that are simple and can be included in the course of your day.

Santolanasana or plank pose

Lie on your stomach.

Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees.

Grip the floor with your toes.

Straighten the knees.

Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned.

Your wrists must be exactly below your shoulders with your arms straight.

Hold the final posture for a while.

Adomukhi Svanasana or

downward dog

Start on your fours, ensuring palms are under the shoulders and knees below the hips.

Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted ‘V’ shape.

Now keep the hands shoulder-width apart. Fingers pointed ahead.

Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades.

Try to push your heels to the floor.

Keep your eye focused on your big toes.

Hold for eight to ten breaths.

Paschimottanasana or

seated forward bend

Begin with Dandasana.

Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward.

Extend your arms upwards and keep your spine erect.

Exhale and empty your stomach of air. With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body. Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers. Try to touch your knees with your nose.

Baddha Konasana or butterfly pose

Begin by assuming Dandasana.

Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together.

Pull your heels closer to your pelvis.

Gently push your knees down.

Empty the air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor.

Breathing methodology: Exhale as you push your knees down. Inhale as you release from the posture.

Halasana or plough pose

Lie down on your back.

Place your palms on the floor beside your body.

Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees.

Press your palms firmly onto the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head.

Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to enable your toes to touch the floor behind. The palms can remain flat on the floor but one may bend the arms at the elbow and support the back with the palms as per your level of comfort. Hold the asana for a while.

Yoga is much more than asanas, you can bring the practice of yoga into your lives by simply paying attention to your breath. By observing the inhalation, retention and exhalation of your breath you can bring more mindful awareness to your physical body.

