The layers of seasonal skincare

While monsoons are cool and refreshing, they bring their share of problems in terms of skincare and health. Humidity, and the constantly changing weather, prevent the skin from looking as healthy as usual and could even lead to allergies and infections. Dr Sandhya Suvarna, a Bengaluru-based dermatologist and cosmetologist is of the opinion that though it’s monsoon, our skin behaves very differently because of the increase in humidity. “For people with oily skin, the chances of acne and comedones increase. Increased humidity leads to more oil production which causes clogging of pores due to which one can get comedogenic eruptions, increased acne etc. For people with dry skin, there is excessive sweating and itching due to increased humidity, which in turn causes skin irritation and eczemas (skin allergy, dry/itchy/flaky skin). Hence, both oily and dry skin behave differently during this weather,” she adds.

She recommends non-comedogenic water-based or gel-based products with ceramides HA and Vitamin E. For oily skin, one can use salicylic acid-based products. Always use sun protection even if it is raining or cloudy outside as one must always use sunscreen. Use a sunblock that is non-comedogenic, water-resistant and sweatproof.

Products to avoid

Dr Sandhya suggests that it is best to avoid applying makeup, especially oil-based makeup. Avoid oiling your skin because it leads to increased seborrhea. One should also avoid cream-based moisturisers (ones that are thick and greasy). For dry skin, avoid very hot showers, and use a soap-free cleanser. You don’t have to use a very thick moisturiser even if you have dry skin.

The glow

To have healthy glowing skin, always hydrate yourself. Have a balanced diet. Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C, and use Vitamin C-based products. Use a good sunscreen and moisturiser that suits your skin. One can also use retinoids if recommended by a dermatologist. Use hyaluronic or glycolic acid-based products based on a dermatologist’s recommendations.

Check your CTM routine

It is important to use cleansers based on your skin type. If you have acne-prone skin, a salicylic or glycolic acid-based product works best. For dry skin, a mild soap-free cleanser is essential. Use toners only if recommended by a dermatologist. Never forget to apply moisturiser because it is essential. Many people skip moisturisers because of their oily skin, which is a huge mistake.

Home remedies

Splash a lot of cold water on your face as it helps keep your skin fresh and clean. Use clay packs when necessary (once in 10 to 15 days) because it helps remove impurities and also cleans the sebum. For people with dry skin, a honey milk oats face pack will help in hydrating and calming the skin.