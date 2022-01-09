Warmly winning over winter with cocktails

Come winters and it’s time for raising our spirits and warming up for a fresh start marked by the New Year. It is time for renewing old bonds, making resolutions, affirmations of hope, cheer and soaring spirits. Well, a good cuppa of hot chocolate coupled with a romantic book in the lit corner right next to the Christmas tree could always be a great partner for the late wintry night cosy ‘me time’. But if you are hosting dinners, you certainly need bubbling spirits. Holidays are about celebrating with friends and family. As one can’t do without a good dessert, similarly one needs a drink to toast to especially if it’s a family dinner or a cosy get together. After having wrapped up with the Christmas and New Year baking, shopping etc., anyone would need a good cocktail and music to curl up in bed or shake a leg with family and friends. So let us mix in a few winter cocktails to enliven the misty winter evenings. These are easy to make at home if you have unannounced guests coming over or if you are in the mood for celebration.

Bourbon spiked hot chocolate

A hot chocolate drink with some bourbon added to it makes for nostalgic flavours of childhood. This cocktail doubles up as a dessert too while being boozy as well. The heartwarming drink should be made with a thick consistency of cocoa powder mixed with milk and a hint of cinnamon.

Raspberry Daiquiri

Daiquiri is the classic mix of lime and rum with sugar. Raspberry adds to the citrus notes while also imparting a sweet flavour to the drink. The peppy colourful drink can brighten the spirits of your guests.

The Ramos Gin Fizz

This velvety textured drink was invented by Ramos in New Orleans and it was hugely popular. The secret of the flavours of this drink lie in the orange flower water and it gets its texture from the egg whites. While adding orange flower water one has to be mindful of not adding more than 3-4 drops of it or else it shall become overwhelming and feel like a perfume. Shake egg whites, gin, lime juice, orange water, simple syrup in a shaker and then top it with ice and shake some more. Finally, you can add soda to this frothy foamy drink. Orange bitters could be added atop as garnish.

Fruity punch

It’s a simple and easy cocktail to stir up. Add cranberry juice, pineapple juice, tequila and soda. Add ice cubes and garnish with lime slices and cranberries and serve immediately or the soda will go flat. Adding large ice cubes with lime or cranberries frozen in it could make this drink look so pretty too.

Mulled wine

Who wouldn’t love to have a warm drink on a wintry night? The cosy feel and the aroma of wine enhanced with the spices make it so magical. Any dry red wine which is full-bodied is good to go. You could take a pinot noir or even a Shiraz does well. You need to mix all the ingredients and put them on a simmer in a pot. The spices that go into it are cinnamon sticks, cloves, peppercorns and star anise. Combine one cup of apple cider, one bottle of red wine along with a cup of brandy and one-fourth cup of honey or maple syrup. And put it to simmer. Take care to not boil it. Add the spices, peeled orange slices to this when it is still on the simmer. Pour in the goblets and enjoy the warm mulled wine.

Glogg

This is similar to mulled wine and is hugely popular in Scandinavian countries as a Christmas winter drink. Cardamoms, raisins and almonds are used to garnish it. A little vodka or rum added to the wine and some water mulled with spices of the season lend a delightful aroma just like the mulled wine. The English punch is also similar except for the addition of tea and more citrus flavours.

Poinsettia

This is a simple sparkling drink. Mix orange liqueur, cranberry juice and champagne and serve. It is ideal for a brunch outing on a sprawling lawn.

Eggnog

Eggnog is often served during the winter holidays. While some like it, others hate it. It is known by various names in the European countries but there is a slight variation in each recipe. Eggnog has traditional and modern twists to it. But most people follow the basic recipe of beating eggs with cream, milk and sugar and adding your choice of liquor. It could be brandy, rum or whiskey. The spices such as grated nutmeg, freshly ground cinnamon and cloves and allspice powder are also essential as they balance the aromas.