A cloud computing career has its rewards

The exponentially increasing demand for cloud computing professionals is one reason why many are focusing on making a career in the field.

However, being a specialist in the field of cloud computing is not easy and it requires a lot of effort to learn the skill. With a focussed mind, one can acquire the set of skills to master cloud computing.

Coding: Computer programmers use cloud computing's capacity to handle humongous volumes of data to create, host, and execute new applications. Programming languages like Python, Ruby, and Perl have made their way into the cloud ecosystem, while the familiar favourites – PHP, Java, and .NET are still there. Acquiring the knowledge and skill of the program will take you a long way, and you can start with any open-source language with a simple syntax like Python.

Database Management: The art of setting-up, accessing and managing data is also one that is in immense demand. Here, it is important to excel in database query languages such as MySQL, MongoDB, and Hadoop that run on SQL.

Linux: The demand for professionals with a knack for open-source operating systems, especially Linux, is pretty high. With tech giants like Microsoft focusing on the open-source market, this trend is going to last a while. So, being well-versed with designing, development and architecture on Linux is a big plus.

Cloud-Based Platforms: For IT professionals, cloud computing is not a tough nut to crack if they put in some effort to become proficient with common cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. If you master all three, it will reflect versatility in your CV.

Data Integration: The ownership and accessibility of the data stored in various public, private, and hybrid clouds is another important aspect of cloud computing. Therefore, to become a professional in the field, you need to become acquainted with the organisation of data coming from Multiple Vendors, Different Datacenters, and Diverse Platforms. This facilitates the management and amalgamation of awe-inspiring data that has to be protected by a company every day.

Business Management: Managing personnel, communicating with the different levels of management, and negotiation with vendors and buyers are some skills that are quintessential too. This is because data management, creation, development, and design would not work if the entire organisation is not working in complete harmony.

Apart from business soft-skills, cloud computing professionals should be responsible and understand how crucial it is to ensure the complete security of data.

Certifications: The tech-giants have created their certifications which require you to be on your toes to clear. Therefore, if you are successful in obtaining them, they will add value to your CV. Some of these certifications to help you grow as a professional are: AWS Certification, Google Cloud Certified, and Azure Certification.

In the end, if you are determined to excel in cloud computing, we would advise you to focus on one skill at a time and seek guidance from seasoned professionals.

(The writer is co-founder of a data science company)