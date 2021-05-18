Building a career in AR, VR and MR

In a world that revolves around technology, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR), have become the cornerstones along with other technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain technology, and the internet of things (IoT).

AR, VR and MR are also some of the fastest-growing technologies that offer a wide scope for aspirants and existing professionals. On a global scale, the AR and VR market has been projected to cross USD 161 billion by 2025 growing at a compound annual growth rate of over 48%. With the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating the adoption of new-age technology across the world, AR, VR and MR as career options is gaining traction.

Every segment, right from entertainment such as gaming, to healthcare manufacturing and education is using these technologies in innovative ways. As a result, AR, VR and MR Developers have now become some of the most sought-after professionals in the tech-powered business landscape.

Here are some prominent job roles that specialise in these technologies:

Design architect

Design Architecture is a profession that has seen growing demand in recent years, providing plenty of scope for aspirants.

The availability of cutting-edge technology means that design architects can design both the interiors and the exteriors of spaces using AR and VR. You can even design helmets or goggles used to experience extended reality (XR) if you pursue a career in Design Architecture.

For this career, a Bachelors in Arts followed by an Architecture course will be the required criteria. Global companies across sectors are using AR to offer innovative experiences for shoppers.

Software designer

Given the rise of AR, VR and MR, software designers who create software based on this technology are now sought after. It is important for software professionals to constantly upskill themselves to progress in their careers.

System validation engineers

Just like how Software Designers have become an integral part of businesses, especially tech-driven ones, system validation engineers are vital since they are the problem-solvers. System Validation Engineers resolve issues that arise from any AR, VR or MR-based system application and ensure its seamless functioning. Without them, AR/VR/MR businesses might crumble, thereby making them highly coveted by companies.

3D artist

3D artist is an emerging career that allows you to tap into your artistic side and put your art skills to use. To become a 3D artist, one must possess a strong understanding of colour, texture, and light, and be able to make the three elements work together smoothly. Someone who is highly creative and is a skilled artist would be best suited to follow this career path. 3D artists have impressive job prospects and growth opportunities in India as well as abroad.

There are numerous opportunities with several AR, VR and MR-based companies seeking out skilled professionals in various roles. Besides this, to start, there are professional courses available to help professionals and aspirants upskill themselves. If you are looking to switch careers, now is the best time to upskill yourself and climb the professional ladder soon.

