Design thinking: A sector-agnostic skill

Design thinking is a powerful problem-solving approach that is gaining a lot of attention. It is a human-centred approach to innovation that can be applied to a wide range of industries and sectors.

The term "design thinking" is often associated with product design and innovation in the tech industry, but it is much more than that. It is a way of thinking and working that can be applied to any area of life and work. The beauty of this approach is that it is sector-agnostic—it can be applied to any industry, regardless of its specific nature or focus. It can be applied to almost any problem, whether it be in the field of business, technology, education, healthcare, law, or anything else.

Design thinking is a key skill for anyone who wants to succeed. It is especially important for students in any field as it teaches them how to approach complex problems with a creative and innovative mindset. By learning design thinking, students will be able to position themselves for success in any field in today’s job market.

There is a growing demand for professionals with design thinking skills, as more and more organisations recognise the value of this approach to problem-solving and innovation. In recent years, many new roles and careers have emerged in the field of design thinking, including design strategists, design researchers, and design consultants. Design thinking is a powerful tool for driving change because it focuses on understanding the needs of the people it is trying to serve. This allows designers to understand the challenges faced by their customers and to create solutions that truly meet their needs.

Organisations can build a more engaged and motivated workforce, and come up with innovative solutions and business processes by promoting design thinking in professionals.

The government has taken various steps to promote design thinking. National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), the government’s policy think-tank, has launched several programmes to promote design thinking in various sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture. The government has also set up design incubators in various cities to provide support and resources to startups and entrepreneurs working in the design space. By fostering a culture of design thinking, the government hopes to encourage entrepreneurship and drive economic growth.

(The author is the head of a Bengaluru-based private university)