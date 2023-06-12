Digital libraries: A boon amid privacy concerns

Digital libraries have played a crucial role in promoting equitable access to knowledge. They have dismantled traditional barriers that have historically impeded many individuals from accessing information. The emergence of digital libraries has made it possible for people from diverse locations and socioeconomic backgrounds to gain an unprecedented wealth of knowledge.

Digital Libraries have broadened individuals’ knowledge base, cultivated new skills and pursued educational opportunities that were previously out of reach. They have proven to be a vital tool in promoting educational equity and fostering intellectual growth on a global scale.

Bridging the global digital divide

The digital divide represents a disparity between individuals who have access to digital technology and those who lack such access, including the capacity to use it efficiently. To mitigate this divide, digital libraries have emerged as a tool for providing universal access to information.

The National Digital Library of India (NDLI) a project under the Ministry of Education, Government of India provides access to over 4 million digital resources in multiple languages. The resources include books, journals, audiobooks and video lectures, among others. The platform also supports access for users with disabilities by providing features such as text-to-speech and screen readers.

Digital libraries serve as an online repository of digitised resources, such as books, journals, multimedia and articles. These resources are easily accessible from anywhere, making them invaluable in providing information to individuals and communities who lack access to physical libraries or information centres.

Digital literacy was a key element in closing the digital divide in India, according to a 2017 study by KPMG India and Google. About 26% of internet users in India are women and about 17% come from rural areas. Digital libraries have the potential to significantly increase information access for marginalised communities while enhancing digital literacy.

Empowering communities

Digital libraries can facilitate collaboration among researchers, scholars and students from various parts of the world. They can share information, work on joint projects and advance knowledge in their respective fields. This can lead to the development of new technologies and solutions that can benefit society.

The Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) is an initiative that aims to provide digital access to underserved communities. It has established community information centres (CICs) that allow for digital access to resources, including the National Digital Library of India (NDLI). Additionally, these centres offer training on how to effectively use digital resources and technologies. Consequently, these initiatives have proven effective in bridging the digital divide.

Digital libraries provide equal access to knowledge, particularly for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, offering a vast range of resources to enhance skills and knowledge. They open new doors for success in the digital era, making it possible for everyone to benefit from the transformation of learning.

User privacy in the digital age

While the use of digital libraries continues to grow, there is a pressing need to ensure that the privacy of users is protected. With the potential for data profiling and tracking, there is a risk that individuals' reading habits could be used for purposes that violate their privacy and human rights.

To address such concerns, it is essential to implement data protection laws to ensure that the data collected by digital libraries remains private and is not used for purposes other than providing access to educational resources. The laws would also ensure that individuals have control over their data and can choose what they want to share with third parties.

To address privacy concerns, libraries can implement privacy policies and conduct regular security audits.

Democratising knowledge access

Digital libraries have revolutionised access to knowledge, providing an inclusive platform for people to access information irrespective of their location or status. Unlike traditional libraries, digital libraries do not require physical space or resources, allowing them to offer a vast collection of materials. This has made it possible for individuals, particularly those in underdeveloped areas, to access knowledge.

A 2021 survey conducted by OCLC, a worldwide library cooperative, examined the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on academic library usage. The survey revealed a significant rise in the use of digital resources in academic libraries, with e-books and online journals being the most accessed materials.

American Library Association (ALA) released a report in 2020 strongly advocating intellectual freedom and equal access to information and has published many statements. The ALA's core values include a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and the organisation works to promote these values in libraries and library services.

As technology evolves, digital libraries will continue to be critical drivers in the global effort to democratise knowledge and ensure equal access to information for all.

(The author is the founder of a digital library platform)