EdTech: A new path for growth

There is a paradigm shift in India’s education landscape, with companies providing online education services in pre K12 and post K12 growing fast.

This change is a boon to job seekers in this sector and the bandwidth of new opportunities ranges from teachers to technologists and institutional relationships. The huge amount of investment in the sector has enabled companies to come out with new products and boost hiring.

News reports indicate that over half a dozen top companies in the sector are on the hiring spree and are likely to induct over 13000 people. The market leader among these companies is set to recruit 8,000 people over the next year. Most these jobs are across sectors: from technology, content to marketing.

The emerging startups in this space will also be the key drivers of growth in this space. In order to boost the EdTech industry, Government of India is planning to set up an autonomous body - The National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) - to enable a platform for free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning, assessment, planning and administration.

There are five great careers in educational technology.

Educational Technologist: This role needs a seamless blending of technology technological skills and knowledge of educational methods.

Educational technologists develop, test, and implement a variety of tech-based learning tools in schools and classrooms. In addition, educational technologists train teachers in the use of tech tools and how to incorporate them to best advantage.

2. Educational Software Programmer: People working in this role merge an in-depth knowledge of programming and interface design with knowledge of educational practice and core curriculums to develop digital software programs, to be used both inside and outside the classroom. Educational software has a wide range of styles and topics, from reading games for toddlers to step-by-step coding courses for middle schoolers.

3. Course Designer: Those working as course designers incorporate user interface and user experience design with educational knowledge to create topic-specific courses on technological platforms. A fantastic option for techies with a passion for visual design and solid UI experience, course designers work in tandem with other educational tech professionals. Course designers often work for educational software and game companies.

4. Training Materials Designer: Working on the corporate side of educational technology, training materials designers work to create effective and easy-to-use technological training programs for corporations, think tanks, and even successful small businesses.

5. Media Specialist: Media specialists don’t just work in schools, they are frequently found in libraries, database warehouses, and other collections of media that provide education to not only students but the larger community. Customisation plays a vital role. The sector needs engineers with knowledge of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. So, one needs to hone these skills to make a good career in EdTech.

The future of education in India will see a seismic change and what may emerge is a blended synergy of education and technology that will create new jobs. As of now, India has over 4,000 EdTech platforms and m-learning (mobile) is becoming the order of the day for students right from pre-K12 and Post-K 12 students. Remember “Early Bird Gets the Worm” so wake up and make a mark.