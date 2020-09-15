Effective learning in virtual classrooms

Every classroom comprises students with different learning abilities. While a few students are hands-on readers, some are visual learners, others audio learners, and some slow learners. It is essential for teachers to understand the learning skills of each student and ensure that all the students have learnt the lessons being taught. In a classroom setup, it is easier for teachers to monitor and analyse if all the students have learnt and understood the subjects due to face-to-face interactions. Since classes are now being held remotely, teachers require a different approach to ensure all students are learning at the same level.

Here are a few ways to modify the teaching routine and make it suitable to a virtual classroom setup, so that the pace of learning remains unhindered:

Recorded sessions: Most education institutions have adopted live online classes for students to continue their curriculum during the pandemic. Apart from live sessions, recorded sessions can help students revise the concepts that are taught. Virtual classes can be converted into recorded sessions and students be given easy access to these videos. This gives scope for students to learn topics at their own pace.

Regular evaluation: Quiz after each session and weekly assessments help evaluate students’ learning progress. Evaluations help teachers get clarity on the level of understanding of their students and know the learning gaps that need to be addressed. Those who couldn’t answer the questions or write the assessments properly ought to be asked to view the recorded version of the same session and retake the quiz.

Assignments and projects: Students are more receptive to classroom sessions when they receive opportunities to apply their learning and knowledge in a practical assignment. In correspondence to the topics discussed, fortnightly practical assignments can be given to students. This allows them to engage in activities and showcase their ideas and thoughts related to the classes conducted.

Engaging sessions: Apart from regular assessments, virtual sessions which involve students to express their thoughts and ideas can help in accelerating the learning process. Virtual presentation sessions, group discussions with teachers and webinars are a great way for students to feel more connected to the subject and it allows teachers to evaluate their learning.

Research: When students are more familiar with a topic, it helps in making the virtual sessions more interactive and engaging. Students can be asked to research about the topic before the session and draft their set of questions.

Reverse knowledge transfer: Teachers can initiate virtual sessions focusing on reverse knowledge transfer among a random pick of students once a week. This helps in ensuring that students are more attentive during the virtual sessions as they are required to base their sessions on what was taught during the week. This also helps teachers analyse if students have understood the topics discussed during the week.

Journaling: Students need to comprehend subject areas that they have understood after every session. Journaling can be used as a way for students to process complex concepts. Once students rewrite the topic discussed, this can help them retain the information, understand the subject better, and explore aspects that they did not understand.

Varied content presentation: Different methods can be applied to teach the curriculum and help all types of learners. Use of live examples to set the context, visual demonstrations, videos, projects can be effective. Teachers can use digital platforms like YouTube, industry-related websites, live photos or videos to create interest among slow learners.

Feedback sessions: Students should not feel disconnected from the subject due to the virtual transition in the pedagogical mode of teaching. It is their insights and feedback that can help in improving virtual classes as per their learning requirement.

(The author is the director of an institute of art and design)