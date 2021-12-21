Have you thought of interning abroad?

An internship is a great way to test the waters of a new job and get some hands-on experience. Meaningful internships are increasingly valued by employers and the competition for good internships is increasing.

Most people chose to intern in a local company. But an international internship gives you exposure while offering you a chance to travel as well.

Getting outside your comfort zone

Interning abroad exposes you to diverse cultures and different points of view. It is a huge challenge to complete an internship in a foreign country. Living alone for a couple of months helps build your confidence.

You can also explore the challenges of working in a different work culture and the challenges these companies face. They also provide you with a unique experience that can become a talking point when you attend interviews in the future.

Enhances your understanding of international workplaces

We are living in an environment where there are openings on the international job market. An international internship also helps you work at a company and provides you with global reach.

Experience of a multi-cultural, international work environment also helps you work on your soft skills, which is vital irrespective of the field you work in. An enhanced understanding of a foreign work culture means there are reduced barriers when you are applying for an international job in the future.

Helps you network globally

Over the years, people create professional networks with their professors, mentors, friends at school. However, developing the same network in another country is a challenge, as the cultural setting changes.

An international internship gives you the opportunity to make connections with your peers, interns and other employers in your industry overseas. These connections are crucial not just for job opportunities, but also work collaborations and being part of new global projects.

Other benefits

International internships introduce you to different work spaces, ideas and processes that will be highly beneficial when you take up a career back home.

Besides this, these internships provide you with an opportunity to enhance your negotiation skills, and equip you to become a global citizen. They might even help you discover something new about yourself, as you become aware of your own identity.

(The author is the Director of an edu-tech company)