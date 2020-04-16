How to navigate children's screen time during coronavirus lockdown

It is vacation time for school children but they cannot go out and play. Parents are at home but aren’t free. They are either working from home or are tending to some household chores. Children get bored and throw tantrums. What’s the solution? Give them a smartphone or switch on the television and everything falls into place.

With the lockdown in force, gadgets have become a major source of entertainment and learning for many. From a toddler to a teenager, children of all age groups are kept engaged by the omnipotent, captivating screens.

Though digital addiction among children has been a worrying trend, the current increase in screen time - which is defined as the amount of time spent using a device with a screen such as televisions, mobile phones and tablets - will further increase the number of gadget addicts.

While in a tech-driven world, it is quite necessary to be tech-savvy, studies show that too much screen time causes health problems as well as psychological issues.

Increased screen time can result in a strained relationship with the family and lesser social interaction, which can have long-term effects on the quality of life. Also, as maximum brain development occurs at a young age, what a child sees, hears or does will affect the development of lingual, emotional, motor and social skills.

Monitor usage

While we cannot shun gadgets, parents need to establish some rules at home. Follow certain guidelines such as those set by the World Health Organization: No screen time for infants below one year, less than one hour of sedentary screen time a day for those under five years of age.

Always ensure that your children are watching age-appropriate content. Keep a tab on what and for how long your children are watching. Set up screen time limits to restrict usage.

It is essential for children to be informed about the ill-effects of too much screen time.

Nudge your children to thought-provoking, informative and interactive shows and games that enhance their knowledge and stimulate creative thinking.

Make watching television a family affair. Shared laughter and tears will strengthen family bonds.

However, as far as possible, try to engage your children in non-screen activities at home. You might have a lot of work to do but at least spend the time you spent travelling to your workplace, with your children, away from the screens.

Help them develop new hobbies such as drawing, painting, craft work, solving puzzles, knitting, playing a musical instrument etc. Try teaching them, show them how to make a paper boat or pose a few riddles. More importantly, show interest in what they do.

This is the right time for children to cultivate the habit of reading. Encourage them to read good books, as reading books has several benefits.

Play indoor games such as carrom board, chess, board games etc. These games help develop coordination, cognitive and decision-making skills.

Age-appropriate tasks

Engage them in household chores. Teach them to prepare a few dishes, allow them to wash the vegetables, make balls from the dough etc.

Give them tasks appropriate to their age. Involving them in cooking, cleaning etc., will teach them essential skills like cleanliness, discipline and time management. It will also develop a sense of responsibility in them.

Appreciate them for every small task they complete. This will keep them motivated to do their next task.

To compensate for outdoor activities and to keep them physically active, encourage them to dance, bend and exercise. You may also join them to meditate and do yoga.

Remember, children do what they see. What you do will be reflected in your children’s activities. So, this lockdown, make the best use of the time you get to spend with them and make it a memorable experience.