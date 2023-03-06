Latvia, an affordable destination for engineering, medical and science courses

Latvia, a country situated along the Baltic Sea in Europe, is one of the safest countries in the world, known for its rich heritage of art and architecture, museums, beautiful landscapes, pristine beaches and friendly people.

Latvia’s capital city Riga is a metropolis with an active social scene, green parks and some of the best educational institutions that offer programmes taught in English. Affordable tuition fees (starting from 2,000 euros/year) and moderate living costs (around 4,000 euros/year) make Latvia an interesting educational destination. Below are some of the popular universities and programmes.

Transport and Telecom Institute: This is a modern dynamic technical university of applied sciences that provides high-quality education with a focus on applied research. They offer programmes at bachelor’s, master’s and PhD levels in computer science, robotics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, electronics and telecommunications, transport and logistics, aviation transport, aviation management, economics and management, telematics and logistics, digital economy and business. Their programmes are focused on practical training and developed in cooperation with industry representatives.

For instance, Deloitte, the major international player in the field of consulting, not only supports their double degree master’s programme in computer science: Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence but also offers to fully cover the tuition fee for potential students, and promises a job at Deloitte. In 1.5 years, you get a prestigious degree combined with experience working at Deloitte on cutting-edge data engineering and data science assignments.

Talented students will have an opportunity to get two diplomas in one study period with tuition fees fully covered by Deloitte with a guaranteed job at Deloitte. Deloitte also assists with relocation and obtaining necessary visas and work permits.

Riga Technical University: RTU is the largest science-based university in the Baltic States. It is known for engineering programmes in the following areas: Architecture, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, E-Learning Technologies and Humanities, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical and Environmental Engineering, Engineering Economics and Management, Mechanical Engineering, Transport and Aeronautics, Materials Science and Applied Chemistry.

Latvia University of Life Sciences and Technologies (LBTU): This offers a wide range of study programmes on all levels for international students in English. Popular courses are Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Forestry, Biosystems Machinery and Technologies, Economics, Information Technologies for Sustainable Development, Landscape Architecture and Planning, Food Quality and Innovations and Veterinary medicine.

University of Latvia: This offers three-year bachelor’s programmes and four-year engineering programmes, six-year MBBS programmes and two-year master’s programmes. All programmes are taught in English. Popular courses include MBBS, Social and Cultural Anthropology, Philosophy, Clinical Optometry, Geoinformatics, Educational Sciences, European Studies and Economic Diplomacy, Epidemiology and Medical Statistics, International Business with specialisation in Export Management, Project Management, Sports science, Technological innovations and design for education.

Jazeps Vitols Latvian Academy of Music: If you want to study music which could range from playing an instrument to singing, music composition, choreography, sound engineering, orchestra conducting, chamber ensemble and musicology; this is your dream destination. They offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programmes and professional degrees in music.

There are reports of Indian students encountering racism in Latvia, and the education ministry wants to change this. There is also no plan to employ foreign students who study there. Despite these, Latvia remains a preferred destination for many Indian students. Latvians say their country is a symphony of sounds, sights and experiences. Now is a good time to experience all that Latvia has to offer.