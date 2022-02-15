Regulate your child's internet surfing

The increased usage of devices by children throughout the day has resulted in another serious concern—monitoring and ensuring safe usage of online spaces. In several homes, working parents and their schoolgoing children attend their respective online sessions in different rooms.
Research and statements from the WHO and UNICEF warn parents of the significantly higher risk of online sexual exploitation during the pandemic. Children are more vulnerable and exposed to cyberbullying.
In order to protect children from the dangers of the internet, parents can:
- Position children's screens in such a way that the monitor is visible to the rest of the room and check on them periodically.
- Try and engage children in other forms of familial engagement like playing board games or pursuing new hobbies to reduce screentime.
- Try to encourage children to socialise with their friends without their devices.
- Installing parental controls on browsers and devices can help prevent children from visiting dangerous websites.
- Parents can allot time slots for children to use social media applications for entertainment.
- The most effective way to help children is to have an open and honest conversation with them about the perils of the internet. Experts emphasise the need for open dialogue and recommend that parents work with children to explain and agree upon boundaries.
