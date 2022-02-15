Regulate your child's internet surfing

The increased usage of devices by children throughout the day has resulted in another serious concern—monitoring and ensuring safe usage of online spaces. In several homes, working parents and their schoolgoing children attend their respective online sessions in different rooms.

Research and statements from the WHO and UNICEF warn parents of the significantly higher risk of online sexual exploitation during the pandemic. Children are more vulnerable and exposed to cyberbullying.

In order to protect children from the dangers of the internet, parents can: