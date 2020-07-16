Small class sizes could be the new norm

Dear Madam,

I am pursuing first year BE in Computer Science. I would like to go abroad for further studies. What changes can we expect owing to the pandemic? Will universities continue supporting students from other countries? Also, will there be any changes in study and work visas?

Ruchita Ravindranath

Dear Ruchita,

Universities are all geared to welcome students this September 2020. Many students too are feeling very positive and safe about traveling and are carrying on with their plans to go abroad. You are only in your first year and have nothing to worry about.

Universities have always been very supportive of students from all over the world. Study and work visas will be issued like before. Like you said this pandemic is global and not exclusive to universities abroad. As far as changes due to the pandemic is concerned, the primary concern of all universities is the safety and health of every individual. What we might see is small class sizes, social distancing, fewer students in each dorm, temperature checks and frequent disinfecting of common spaces and classrooms, a combination of virtual and face-to-face classes.

Dear Madam,

I have completed my MBBS. Now I am working as an intern in a hospital. I want to pursue my MS abroad. Which country is better USA, UK or Canada? Also let me know the fee structure and living expenses. What will the course duration be?

Shivani

Dear Shivani,

Since you have completed your MBBS, if you wish to study in the US, I suggest you pursue Master's in Public Health or do a PhD in a specialisation of your choice. Universities in Canada offer courses such as Master of Science in Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Master of Education in Health Sciences, Master of Science in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine, Master of Science in Medical Sciences, Master of Science in Psychiatry, Master of Science in Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences etc. These are for a duration of two years.

UK universities offer MSc in Cardiovascular Sciences, Clinical Critical Care, Clinical Genetics, Clinical Neuropsychology, Clinical Pharmacology, Diabetes, Health Care, Advanced Practice, Medical Genetics and Genomics etc. All master’s programmes in the UK are for a duration of one year. While USMLE is required for your medical license to practice medicine in the US and Canada, PLAB is required for you to practice in the UK.

Dear Madam,

I completed BCom in 2019 and subsequently did a diploma in fire and safety. Now I have started the process to study abroad. I got an offer letter from a university in New Zealand. I was about to apply for the visa but couldn't due to Covid-19 pandemic. Now I am clueless on what to do. Should I wait for the travel restrictions to ease or plan for the next year intake? Or should I drop the plan of studying abroad?

Mohammad Nausheer Ahmed

Dear Mohammad,

If you hold an offer from a good university, I would ask you to go ahead and proceed with the visa formalities for February 2021 as you are late for July 2020 entry and also the NZ border is not open yet. Processing of visa will take time given the current scenario. For a start, write to your university and have your offer deferred to Feb 2021.

Universities all over the world are gearing up to welcome students into their campus from September. So you don’t have to drop your plans of studying abroad. Living in a new country, meeting people from diverse backgrounds and learning from each other is an experience in itself. The government of New Zealand gives you three years post-study work visa. You are fortunate to get an opportunity like this, so grab it with both your hands and go to New Zealand.