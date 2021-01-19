There is scope for research as a career in the country

Dear Sir,

I am currently pursuing my final year BCom (Hons) in Risk Management. I wish to pursue a master's degree in Commerce stream, but my parents want me to study Law. Please advise.

Chavasuki Thimmaiah

Dear Chavasuki,

The choice between commerce and law should be based on your skills, aptitude, personality traits and of course interest. It is not a question of which is better, you need to match where your strengths lie. For example, to be successful in the legal field you should be good at language and writing skills, have the ability to speak clearly and in a convincing manner and have a good memory for rules and earlier judgments. You should also be willing to spend hours in the crowded and not very comfortable courts. Match your parameters to either (or any other allied) field and then decide your higher studies.

Dear Sir,

I am studying BE (first year). I wish to prepare for the Civil Services Exam and am planning to join a coaching institute now itself. I am concerned if this will affect my under-graduation. Please advise.

Shifa

Dear Shifa,

It is not necessary to join a coaching institute for civil services so early. You have more than four years to prepare. Start off with brushing your general knowledge and current affairs, sharpen your communication, presentation and interview skills. Develop a strong personality and leadership abilities. Select which optional subjects you would like to take up for the UPSC exam. Go through old question papers and practice answering them. You can then go for coaching when you have completed 2-3 years of your degree if your primary goal still remains civil services.

Dear Sir,

My son is studying BE and is currently in the fourth year. He is interested in doing MTech. Considering the present situation, is it better to do master's and then take up a job or work for a few years and do MTech later?

Vishwanath N

Dear Vishwanath,

He may go for higher studies if he is clear which area he would like to specialise in, and if he is tuned towards hardcore and deeper technology. MTech can lead to a good career in research, product development, quality control, teaching, documentation etc. If he is unable to narrow down to domain specialisation, then taking up an entry-level job in a small or medium-sized organisation will give him a practical exposure and clarity on what he should pursue. Admission to reputed colleges will be based on his ranking in entrance exams like GATE.

Dear Sir,

I have completed my BArch. I am not sure whether to apply to a company as an intern or as an architect. I want to do MArch but I am not sure which field has more scope.

Azmi S

Dear Azmi,

If you are not sure which field you would like to specialise in (which should be based on your aptitude/skills and not on ‘scope’) then it is better to get work experience. If you are competent to take up projects independently then you can apply for an architect’s job, otherwise, you may start off as an intern in a reputed firm and get a proper exposure before deciding on your next step. The demand for various jobs keeps fluctuating, but if you have selected the right specialisation based on your own abilities and interest, then you will not have any regrets at any time of your career.

Dear Sir,

I am a BSc graduate (Biochemistry, Genetics and Microbiology). I took up this course as I was interested in research. In college, I had bad academic experiences and I regret opting for this course. Also, I have been reading about the negative aspects of research as a career in India. Of late, I have developed an interest in medicine too. Now, I am in a dilemma on whether I should change my path to medicine or continue with MSc. Please advise.

Divya

Dear Divya,

It is not true that research as a career in India has negative aspects. There has been tremendous progress in various areas of life sciences, and many multinationals have set up their research centres in India offering very good salaries. We also have some premier government institutions that are doing exceptional work in scientific research. They offer lesser salaries but job security, housing and other benefits, and opportunities to link up with global organisation on different projects. Do try to narrow down to which area among the three that you have studied you would like to study further in. Going for medicine would mean preparing for NEET exam, getting a good enough rank for admission and then studying for over 5 years for a basic MBBS degree – after which you will have to specialise in clinical or research fields in the next three or more years.