From island to island

For some people, an island is for water sports or beach parties, and for some, it is the dream place for lazy days, hanging hammocks and a nice book. And for the rest, it is about long walks, beautiful sunsets and equally enchanting sunrises. India has several islands that will give you a truly relaxing and refreshing vacation. Here’s a list of some of the most enchanting islands of India:

St Mary’s Island, Karnataka

If you are interested in geotourism, then you will love St Mary’s Island, also called Thonsepar Island. In fact, four small islands in the Arabian Sea — Coconut Island, North Island, Darya Bahadurgarh Island and South Island — comprise StMary’s Island. These are off the coast of Malpe in Udupi, Karnataka. Each of these islands is interconnected and has its own speciality. Legend suggests that Portuguese explorer Vasco de Gama landed at one of these islands after his expedition in 1498. He named this island ‘O Padrao de Santa Maria’, as a dedication to Mother Mary.

The pillar-like rocks in hexagon shapes perched on the Northern Island of St Mary’s is a unique attraction. These basaltic rock formations are a major crowd-puller. All links to the island are only through the mainland town of Malpe, which is a major fishing harbour. The beach at Malpe is enlivening. It is located 5 km west of Udupi town. For the daring hearts, activities such as jet-skiing, a bumpy ride on speedboats and banana rafting facilities are available. Besides the island, Malpe, too, has tourist attractions such as Vadabhandeshwara Temple and an image of Sri Balarama consecrated by Saint Madhvacharya, the founder of Dvaita philosophy.

Best time to visit: December-March

How to reach: Only way to reach this island is to take a boat from Malpe, Karnataka. The ride is roughly 15 minutes and costs about Rs 500 for a round trip.

Tip: Carry your own food and beverage since there is no refreshment facility available on the island.

Madh Island, Maharashtra

Not far from the madding crowd of Mumbai is Madh Island which is actually not an island but a neglected peninsula jutting out of Mumbai’s western coastline. Even residents of Mumbai often visit Madh Island to enjoy its cluster of small villages of Koli community and farmlands. Several Bollywood movies are also shot here. “The tranquility and soothing scenery make it an ideal location for shooting,” says R Ravindran, producer of South Indian films who has shot on Madh Island many times. “Also, a growing community of artists is here, and the quality of life is very good,” says Danish Husain, an actor and a poet.

This is also a favourite location for Mumbai’s elite to throw lavish parties. “I like the rustic atmosphere and the openness of this place. This is not far from Mumbai and yet it’s completely different from it, therein lies the charm of it,” says Madhur Diwakar who often comes to the Island to dine and drink at Retreat Hotel and Convention Centre, a popular beach resort. Mumbai’s oldest inhabitants and true natives, the Koli fishing community offer a great variety of dried fish at a very reasonable price on this island which is made by drying and salting fish. Madh Beach is secluded on weekdays but a bit crowded on weekends. Very close to the beach is an ancient Portuguese church, St Bonaventure, built in the 16th century.

You can also visit Madh Fort or Versova Fort which has been the setting for several movies and TV serials. It used to be a watchtower from which one can have a good view of Marve Creek or Malad Creek and the north-west coast.

Best time to visit: October-June

How to reach: Hire auto-rickshaws and taxis to reach the beach. Local trains are also available.

Majuli Island, Assam



Majuli Island is currently listed as the world’s largest deltaic island in the Guinness Book of World Records. It is also one of the most attractive and alluring places in Northeast India. Blessed with unparalleled scenic beauty, the island is located just 20 km away from Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam. A green carpet is spread in the form of glowing paddy fields interspersed with water meadows full of hyacinth blossoms. Quiet roads with bamboo trees lead to quaint villages; local fishermen can be seen lugging nets, bulging with fish and sometimes lobsters. Majuli Island represents a land of biodiversity where inhabitants protect, maintain and sustain different components of biodiversity. For avid birdwatchers, the island is a favourite as several species of migratory birds call the island their home.

Despite the fact that every monsoon, the roaring and mighty Brahmaputra river swallows many homes on the island, people here are very peaceful and energetic. One can get a vivid picture of Assamese culture in this tiny island made up of 22 islets which are called chaporis.

Best time to visit: October-May

How to reach: Take a boat ride from Jorhat which is connected through airways to Guwahati. There are two ferries: one leaves at 10 am and the other at 3 pm.

Where to stay: La Maison de Anand, Yggdrasill Bamboo Cottage or government accommodations.

Things to do: Rent a motorcycle to explore the island. Try your hand at local meshing and mask-making.

Havelock Island, Andaman Islands

One of the most visited islands of the Andaman Islands, Havelock Island, has been renamed as Swaraj Island, which is a tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose. Bose had hoisted the Indian flag at Port Blair on December 30, 1943, and proclaimed the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as territories liberated from British rule. Havelock Island was always popular for its beaches and laid-back vibes but lately, it has become a hotspot for scuba-diving. Abhijit Mishra, director, KAYAK, said, “We have witnessed a surge of 48% increase in tourists travelling to Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The reasons are many. Besides being a backpacker’s haven, travellers can enjoy a comfortable yet affordable stay in rustic beach huts and even swim in the ocean, in Radhanagar which is the cleanest beach.”

Named after British General Sir Henry Havelock who served in India, Havelock Island is now a hub of eco-tourism as well. “About 85% of Andaman & Nicobar Islands are covered in forests. While conscious tourists can make reservations in staying at an eco-friendly hotel, they can also discover the renowned mangrove forests, experience the exotic marine life, and swim among the corals,” says Mishra.

Best time to visit: February- June

How to reach: Take an air-conditioned ferry from Port Blair, which takes 90 minutes to reach. Private cruises and helicopter services are also available. A local bus also connects the jetty and villages on an hourly basis.

Places to see: Radhanagar Beach, Kalapathar Beach, Elephant Beach.

Where to stay: Symphony Palms Beach Resort, Havelock Nagri Resort.



Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island



Kadmat Island, Lakshadweep

A set of 36 palm-laden coral islands is what the beautiful Lakshadweep is made of. This group is the smallest island in India of which only 10 islands are inhabited and Kadmat Island is one of them. A planned holiday on Lakshadweep should have Kadmat Island at the top of the list. Also known as Cardamom Island, Kadmat is also one of the most beautiful islands in the Indian Ocean that offers you a remote island experience. Besides the great scenic views of the ocean, the photogenic sunsets and unspoiled virgin beaches the most outstanding strength of Kadmat Island lies in its spectacular marine flora and fauna. The turquoise blue water lagoon is encircling an invaluable wealth of colourful corals, coral habitats and reef banks. The place is also famous for its marine turtles and myriad water activities. Sailing in glass-bottom boats is the best way to see the marine wealth. Under professional guidance, the adventurous can enjoy the best of snorke;ling, waterskiing, windsurfing, catamaran sailing, parasailing and scuba-diving.

Best time to visit: October-May

How to reach: This set of islands in India has good connectivity through airways and seaways. Being located at the centre-most point of Lakshadweep, Kadmat can be easily reached from all the surrounding islands.