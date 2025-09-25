<p>Bengaluru: Artificial intelligence (AI) skills are very much in demand, and AI agents present a transformative opportunity to reimagine how the government serves its citizens, said Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce - South Asia.</p><p>On Thursday, Salesforce released its findings that highlighted overwhelming public support for AI agents. It said India is are ready for AI-powered public services.</p><p>Salesforce recently launched Agentforce for Public Sector to augment government workers with digital labour.</p><p>Bhattacharya said by automating high-volume, routine interactions, AI agents can free public servants to focus on what humans do best: applying empathy, creativity, and expertise to complex cases.</p><p>"The result is a digital workforce that augments human potential, enabling governments to deliver citizen experiences that are more responsive, trusted, and impactful at scale," she added.</p>.TTD sets up India's first AI-powered pilgrim integrated command & control center .<p>According to the findings, 86 per cent of Indian constituents expect the government to proactively offer more relevant services. The most important improvements the public sector can make to its service delivery include offering 24/7 support, responding faster to citizen needs, and improving data security.</p><p>Talking about the need for upskilling and how certain roles are becoming outdated, she said the roles that are impacted, are roles where the technology is now no longer relevant. </p><p>“Technology is also undergoing a lot of change. And roles that become relevant are roles that will give you a better insight into the customer's mind, so that you can create those use cases where the customer would be able to respond,” she said.</p><p> “AI skills are very much in demand. But one very good thing that has happened, in middle class Indian households is that people are no longer saying that you just have to be an engineer or a doctor. There are so many other things that we can do, and this has been a big shift as well," she added.</p><p>As per the findings, Indians also want concerns around data security and the loss of human connection to be addressed in order to be comfortable with the technology.</p>