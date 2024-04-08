AI chatbots will never stop hallucinating

By Lauran Leffer for The Scientific American

Last summer a federal judge fined a New York City law firm $5,000 after a lawyer used the artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT to draft a brief for a personal injury case.

The text was full of falsehoods - including more than six entirely fabricated past cases meant to establish precedent for the personal injury suit.

Similar errors are rampant across AI-generated legal outputs, researchers at Stanford University and Yale University found in a recent preprint study of three popular large language models (LLMs).

There's a term for when generative AI models produce responses that don't match reality: "hallucination".