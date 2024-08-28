Amazon India announces beta launch of gen AI assistant Rufus on its e-commerce platform

Rufus can also help find the best deals available on a particular product on Amazon. Also, it can suggest top-selling items on its platform.

For instance, if you are looking for a laptop, you just have to tap on the search tab and type-- 'Suggest me a new laptop with 16GB RAM and latest chipsets'. It will list out the PCs with such configurations.

Also, if you are shopping for gifts for Deepavali -- user can ask 'Give me the best Deepavali (Diwali) gift option for her or him'. It can list various categories of gifts.

And, if you have zeroed in on a particular product but want more details, it can pull out the information instantly. For instance, you are viewing a jacket and want to know if it is machine washable or has to be dry cleaned. Just ask-- 'Does this jacket support machine washable or need dry cleaning?' It can instantly go to the product details section and flash it on the screen.