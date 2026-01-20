<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/great-republic-day-sale-2026-top-smartphone-deals-on-amazon-3867246">Amazon</a> on Tuesday (January 20) launched a new line of Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 (4th gen) smart display-cum-speaker series in India.</p><p>Echo Show 11 (11-inch full HD) and Echo Show 8 (8.7-inch HD) feature an edge-to-edge glass display to support vivid colours and sharp picture definition.</p><p>They come in sleek design, thin bezels that maximise the displays’ viewing area, and visually-pleasing 3D-knit fabric around the speakers.</p>.Google brings 'Answer Now' feature to speed up responses on Gemini AI app; Here's how it works.<p>They also feature a 13MP camera with centred auto-framing and noise reduction technology, which enables clear video calls and conversations with friends and family, provided they have similar Echo smart displays or the Alexa app on their phones.</p><p>The new Echo devices come with front-firing stereo speakers and a custom woofer for room-filling sound with spatial audio. The full-range drivers are placed under the displays and are designed to fire audio frontwards to deliver clear sound with crisp vocals directly toward the customer.</p>.<p>Both the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 are powered by AZ3 Pro, a custom-designed silicon chip to ensure the Alexa assistant understand and respond faster to user queries. It is also integrated with Omnisense, a custom sensor platform designed for ambient AI. It uses a range of sensors and signals, including the 13-megapixel (MP) camera, audio, ultrasound, Wi-Fi radar, accelerometer, and Wi-Fi CSI to deliver personalised, proactive, and helpful Alexa experiences.</p><p>With sensitive sensors, the speakers will enable automated responses like adjusting compatible smart lights when someone enters a room or triggering temperature-based routines when the room reaches a certain temperature. Customers can set up smart home routines through the Alexa app.</p><p>Like the previous iterations, Amazon has incorporated user privacy features, including a physical microphone on/off button, and in-app and on-device camera controls. The company also offers the option to view and delete voice recordings in the Alexa app. </p><p>Echo Show 11 is available in Graphite and Glacier White colours at Rs 26,999, and Echo Show 8 is available in Graphite and Glacier White colours at Rs 23,999.</p>.Apple-Google Gemini deal to run Siri is 'unreasonable concentration of power': Elon Musk .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>