Android 15: Five key features you should know about Google's new OS

Last month, Google rolled out the first Android 15 preview version to registered developers. There was very little information on what new features it is coming out with.
Now, it has rolled out the second developer preview and has revealed some new features of the mobile OS.
Android 15: Five key features coming in Google's new mobile OS
Satellite Connectivity feature will come with Android 15.
Photo Credit: Google
Satellite connectivity: Android 15 will offer support for SMS/ MMS applications as well as RCS (Rich Communication Service) applications to use satellite connectivity for sending and receiving messages on select Android smartphones. This will come in handy for users who get lost during trekking expeditions in thick forests. This feature will enable the phone to auto-connect to the satellite and the user will be able to send messages with location details to friends or any authorised rescue agency to get help as soon as possible. This feature is already available on iPhones in select global regions.
Smoother NFC (Near Field Communication) experiences: With the Android 15 update, tap-and-pay features will work smoothly on phones. It will also be more secure. It will only work when the app is open and the phone owner types PIN or authorises with a biometric security feature, to complete the transaction.
Android 15 update brings new PDF editing options.
Credit: Google
PDF reader gets new features: With the Android 15 update, the native PDF app reader will be able to offer new features such as support for password-protected files, annotations, form editing, searching, and selection with copy option.
Loudness control: Whenever we switch from one multimedia content to the next, more often than not, there is inconsistency in audio volume. The upcoming Android 15 will fix this issue. Google is introducing support for the CTA-2075 loudness standard. It ensures users don't have to constantly adjust volume when switching between content.
Improve performance and efficiency: The new Android 15 will ensure all the apps perform more smoothly on the device than before. It will optimise the way background applications work and ensure there is less battery draining issues.
Google is slated to release the third Android 15 developer preview soon this weekend or early April.
Later, it is scheduled to release the Android 15 beta for public testers in April and release more versions until the final version in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Android 15 continues our work to build a platform that helps improve your productivity while giving you new capabilities to produce superior media and AI experiences, take advantage of device form factors, minimize battery impact, maximize smooth app performance, and protect user privacy and security, all on the most diverse lineup of devices out there. Your feedback on the Android 15 Developer Preview and Beta program plays a key role in helping Android continuously improveDave Burke, VP of Engineering, Android
Google is offering the developer preview of Android 15 to registered testers with Pixel 6 series and newer models (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold) and also the Pixel Tablet.
Interested developers with the aforementioned Pixel devices can sign up for the Android 15 on the official Android developer page (here).
