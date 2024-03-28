Android 15: Five key features you should know about Google's new OS

PDF reader gets new features: With the Android 15 update, the native PDF app reader will be able to offer new features such as support for password-protected files, annotations, form editing, searching, and selection with copy option.

Loudness control: Whenever we switch from one multimedia content to the next, more often than not, there is inconsistency in audio volume. The upcoming Android 15 will fix this issue. Google is introducing support for the CTA-2075 loudness standard. It ensures users don't have to constantly adjust volume when switching between content.

Improve performance and efficiency: The new Android 15 will ensure all the apps perform more smoothly on the device than before. It will optimise the way background applications work and ensure there is less battery draining issues.

Google is slated to release the third Android 15 developer preview soon this weekend or early April.

Later, it is scheduled to release the Android 15 beta for public testers in April and release more versions until the final version in the fourth quarter of 2024.