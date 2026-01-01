Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Android tablet Oppo Pad 5 to launch with Reno15 series in India soon

Oppo is also said to bring the new Reno15 series Android phones this month in India.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 07:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Oppo Pad 5 series teaser.

Oppo Pad 5 series teaser.

Credit: Flipkart

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 07:26 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidOpposmartphoneTabletAndroid Tablet

Follow us on :

Follow Us