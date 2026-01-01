<p>Last month, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oppo">Oppo</a> announced to bring the Reno15 series in January 2026 in India. Now, the company has hinted that it will also be bringing an Android tablet soon.</p><p>Oppo's official e-commerce partner, Flipkart, has featured the Oppo Pad 5 along with the Reno15 in its microsite, confirming the launch. However, the specific date of D-Day is yet to be revealed.</p>.Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini may come with MediaTek 8450 SoC.<p><strong>Oppo Pad 5: Here's what we know so far</strong></p><p>Oppo Pad 5 was launched first in China in October. But the model, which is set to make its debut in India, is said to come with different specifications.</p><p>It is said to sport a 12.1-inch 2.8K resolution LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate and support stylus pen.</p><p>Inside, it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ octa-core processor with up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage and a 10, 050mAh battery.</p>.<p>The new device is expected to come with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.</p><p>More details of the Pad 5 will be revealed in the coming days.</p><p>As noted earlier, besides Pad 5, Oppo is bringing new Reno15 series smartphones.</p><p>It will come with three variants-- a regular Reno15, a top-end Reno15 Pro and the all-new Reno15 Pro Mini, a first of its kind from the house of Oppo.</p><p>The Reno15 Pro Mini is said to come with a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, with peak brightness of 1400nits.</p><p>It is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC (System-on-Chip), Android 16-based ColorOS 16, a big 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability, and 12GB RAM.and 256GB/512GB storage options.</p><p>It will come with a triple-camera module-- main 200MP (with Samsung HP5 sensor), 50MP Ultrawide sensor and 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait sensor with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it will feature a 50MP ultra-wide sensor for selfies and video calling.</p><p>The device will be offered in two storage options--256GB and 512GB-- for prices starting at Rs 64,999. However, it will be available with a launch offer for Rs 59,999. It comes in two colours-- cocoa brown and glacier white.</p><p>The top-end Reno 15 Pro is said to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1400nits peak brightness.</p><p>It will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8450 octa-core processor, triple-camera module-- main 200MP (Samsung HP5 sensor)+ 50MP Ultrawide+ 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait sensor with LED flash on the back, a 50MP front camera, a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging capability, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It is said to come in two colours-- cocoa brown and sunset gold.</p><p>Whereas the Reno15 is said to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1200nits peak brightness.</p><p>It is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 silicon, triple-camera module-- main 50MP main+ 8MP Ultrawide+ 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait sensor with LED flash on the back, a 50MP Ultrawide front camera, a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It will be available in three colours-- aurora blue, glacier white and twilight blue.</p>.Oppo reveals key features of Reno15 series ahead of launch in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>