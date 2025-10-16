Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple announces Vision Pro with M5 silicon

Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Dual Knit Band starts at $3,499 (approx. Rs 3,07,491), and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 08:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple Vision Pro's new Dual Knit Band.

Apple Vision Pro's new Dual Knit Band.

Credit: Apple

Vision Pro with M5 silicon and R1 chipset.

Vision Pro with M5 silicon and R1 chipset.

Credit: Apple

Immersive content for Vision Pro available on Apple TV.

Immersive content for Vision Pro available on Apple TV.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 08:11 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechArtificial IntelligenceMixed Realityvirtual realityAugmented RealityVision ProApple M SiliconApple SiliconGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us