<p>Besides the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-unveils-ultra-premium-ipad-pro-with-m5-silicon-india-prices-and-availability-3765425">ultra-premium iPad Pro</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-launches-m5-powered-macbook-pro-india-price-and-availability-details-3765503">MacBook Pro</a>, Apple has also announced an upgraded version of Vision Pro mixed reality headgear featuring the latest M5 System-on-Chip (SoC).</p><p>The new Vision Pro promises not just improved performance but also a comfortable fit on the head. It comes with a soft, cushioned Dual Knit Band, which distributes the weight of the headgear more evenly than the previous iteration.</p><p>It features upper and lower straps that are 3D-knitted as a single piece to create a dual-rib structure that offers enhanced cushioning, breathability, and stretch. The lower strap features flexible fabric ribs embedded with tungsten inserts that provide a counterweight for additional comfort, balance, and stability. This way, the user will not feel much weight on the head while viewing content on the Vision Pro.</p><p>Inside, the Apple MR device will be powered by the latest 3nm class M5 silicon, which houses a 10-core GPU, 10-core GPU and a new-generation 16-core Neural Engine. It promises significant improvement in multithreaded performance, resulting in faster experiences throughout the system, including faster load times for apps and widgets, generative Artificial Intelligence applications and more responsive web browsing.</p><p>Vision Pro with M5 works alongside the purpose-built R1 chipset. It can process the input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones, and streams new images to the displays within 12 milliseconds to create a real-time view of the surrounding environment around the user.</p><p>With the all-new visionOS 26, Vision Pro offers innovative spatial experiences, including widgets, new Personas, an interactive Jupiter Environment, and new Apple Intelligence features with support for additional languages. </p><p>As of now, Vision Pro supports more than one million apps in addition to thousands of games on the App Store. Also, users get access to hundreds of 3D movies on the Apple TV app, and all-new series and films in Apple Immersive. Also, Apple will introduce select live NBA games with an immersive view soon.</p><p>Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Dual Knit Band starts at $3,499 (approx. Rs 3,07,491), and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. It will be limited to select regions, including the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the UAE, and the UK.</p><p>There is no official word on when Vision Pro will be made available in India.</p>