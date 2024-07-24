Apple brings privacy and safety-centric feature 'Watch For Your Kids' to India

Apple on Wednesday (July 24) announced the launch of the much-awaited 'Watch For Your Kids' feature in India.

It was first introduced with Family Setup feature in the watchOS 7 update in 2020, but its availability was limited to select regions. Now, it has finally arrived in the subcontinent.

This privacy-and-safety-focused feature will help parent monitor their children's activity outside the home. The gaurdian has to buy an Apple Watch and pair it with his/her iPhone.

This feature offers a sense of reassurance for parents as they would be able to know their kid is safe at school or their friends' home. They can call any time to the child's Apple Watch. Or else check on the Find My Network app to know the exact location of their ward.