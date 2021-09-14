Apple Special Fall Event 2021 live updates: New Apple iPhone 13, 13 mini unveiled

Apple is geared up to launch the new line of hardware at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino on Tuesday (September 14). Apple's CEO Tim Cook is scheduled to present the keynote at 10:30 pm IST. The company is streaming the event on its official website and YouTube channel. Latest reports indicate Apple will unveil a new line of iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 series.
Key features of Apple iPhone 13
Key features of Apple iPhone 13 and 13 mini camera hardware
Apple iPhone 13 and 13 mini come with A15 chipset
The new Apple A15 Bionic chipset promises better CPU and GPU performance and better photography.
Apple iPhone 13 comes with new design
Apple announces new services and features on Fitness+ subscription
Key features of Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 come with 70% brighter display
The price starts at $399 but will be available later this fall. Apple did not disclose any specific date about the availability.
New Watch Series 7 with new design and bigger display launched
Key features of Apple iPad mini 6th Gen
Its price starts at $499 and will be available in select markets from next week. It can be pre-ordered in the US from September 14.
Apple iPad mini 6th gen comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor
It promises to offer 40 per cent better CPU performance and 80 per cent increased GPU performance compared to the predecessor. Also, it will support 5G connectivity,Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)and also come with Type-C USB port, 12MP wide-angle camera and new speaker system.
Furthermore, it features a flat-edge design similar to the Apple iPad Air 4th gen and the iPhone 12 series.
Key features of Apple iPad 9th Gen
Its price starts at $399 and will be available on stores from next week.
Apple iPad 9th Gen unveiled
It comes with an A13 Bionic chipset, promising faster performance. It will also come with an upgraded 12MP camera. It boasts the Centrestage feature, which keepsuserscentered in the frame at all times duringvideo calls via Zoom, Webex and other conference apps.
