Apple iOS 18.1: How to take hearing health test on AirPods Pro 2

<p>Recently, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> rolled out the first major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/ios-181-with-apple-intelligence-features-to-be-released-next-week-3243453">iOS 18 update to all eligible iPhones</a> worldwide. Besides the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-rolls-out-apple-intelligence-features-to-iphones-ipads-macs-3252372">Apple Intelligence</a>, the company also introduced the much-awaited hearing health test feature to AirPods Pro 2.</p><p>As per the latest World Health Organisation report, 1.5 billion-plus people are living with hearing loss globally.</p><p>Hearing loss worsens gradually over time, most people lead their lives unaware of the issue until it's too late. A medical-grade over-the-counter hearing aids are expensive and this is a major factor for most people to continue to live in isolation without any assistive support.</p><p>In India, a medical-grade hearing aid costs anywhere between Rs 37,000 and Rs 6.2 lakh. An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-airpods-pro-2nd-gen-review-best-gets-better-1158224.html">AirPods Pro 2 (review)</a> costs less than Rs 25,000.</p>.How Apple turned AirPods Pro 2 into an affordable hearing-aid alternative.<p>Now, Apple has rolled out iOS 18.1 with firmware (v7B19) to AirPods Pro 2. With this, users can check their hearing health status and if needed, can turn their AirPods Pro 2 into a hearing aid as well.</p><p>It should be noted that the firmware updates are delivered automatically while the AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of the companion iPhone iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi. So, if you have the latest iOS 18/iPadOS 18/macOS 15.1 on any of your Apple iPhone/iPad/Mac, your AirPods Pro will be updated to the latest firmware (v7B19).</p><p>You can check the firmware version by going to Settings > Bluetooth, then tap the Info button next to the name of your AirPods. Scroll down to the About section to find the firmware version. It should be 7B19.</p>.<p><strong>Here's how to take hearing health test on AirPods Pro 2 via iPhone/iPad:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Before you begin, make sure you're in a quiet room. The test takes about 5 minutes.</p><p>Step 2: Wear your AirPods Pro 2, and make sure they're connected to your device.</p><p>Step 3: Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, tap the name of your AirPods near the top of the screen, tap Take a Hearing Test, and then follow the onscreen instructions.</p><p>Step 4: If asked, find a quieter space or adjust the position of your AirPods. If you've made several adjustments to the position of your AirPods in your ears, you may need to use different-sized ear tips before you can start the test. </p><p>The hearing test results will indicate the user's hearing loss classification and recommend the next steps on the iPhone.</p>.iOS 18.1: Here's how to remove photobombers using Apple Intelligence-powered Clean-up tool on iPhone .<p><strong>Reference points to understand the hearing health test result:</strong></p><p>-- Up to 25 dBHL indicates little to no hearing loss.</p><p>--26-40 dBHL indicates mild hearing loss, where you can hear words spoken in a normal voice from three feet away.</p><p>--41-60 dBHL indicates moderate hearing loss, where you can hear words spoken in a raised voice from three feet away.</p><p>--61-80 dBHL indicates severe hearing loss, where you can hear some words when they're shouted into your ear.</p>.Apple iPhone 16 review: Pretty amazing mobile with meaningful upgrades.