Apple stops online sales of watches; older models can’t be fixed

Separately, Apple’s customer service teams were informed in a memo that the company will no longer replace out-of-warranty models going back to Apple Watch Series 6. That means if a customer has a broken screen, for instance, they won’t be able to get the issue fixed by Apple. The company will still offer help that can be done via software, such as reinstalling the operating system.

Company representatives were told to tell affected customers that they will be contacted when hardware replacements are allowed again. Generally before the ban, Apple was unable to fix most of the hardware issues with the smartwatch and, instead, replaced those units.

The decision to stop watch replacements affects most new Apple Watches sold since 2020, including the Series 6, 7, 8 and Ultra, in addition to the current 9 and Ultra 2. All of those models include the blood oxygen feature the commission ruled were covered by the patents.

Customers who purchase watches before Dec. 25 — the day the ban comes into place in the US — and models that are still under warranty aren’t affected by the replacement prohibition. The included warranty for the device is typically one year, while users can pay for AppleCare to extend the time period.

After Dec 25, Apple also won’t be able to exchange a watch purchased before the ban, say for a different color or size, during the typical return period. Retail staff was told a product swap won’t be allowed, but Apple will replace accessories like bands. Watches can still be returned for a refund.

Earlier this week, Apple employees were told they can’t inform customers that the Apple Watch remains on sale at third-party retailers, such as Best Buy and Target, due to the legal order. The watch will likely continue to be available at those retail outlets until the supply already in the US runs out. Apple won’t be able to import more watches — which are made overseas — until after the commission’s order is lifted.

The ban on the watches remains in effect until Apple reaches a licensing agreement with Masimo, gets a federal reprieve or fixes the problem. Apple is working on a software update it believes will mitigate the issue.