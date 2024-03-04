Apple to launch new iPads, MacBook Air with M3 silicon in March

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new line of premium iPads and MacBook Air series later this month.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurmann known for his track record of predicting accurate information about unreleased Apple products has revealed that the Cupertino-based technology major will unveil at least three new products-- iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air-- with the latest M3 chipset in March.

With the new M3, the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air will be able to deliver faster and smoother performance.

Already, Apple sells MacBook Pro with the new 3nm class Apple M3 series silicon. It is touted to be the most powerful and efficient PC processor in the industry. It can enable a PC to last for close to 22 hours of video playback, very few can match its capability.