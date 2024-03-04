Apple to launch new iPads, MacBook Air with M3 silicon in March

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new line of premium iPads and MacBook Air series later this month.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurmann known for his track record of predicting accurate information about unreleased Apple products has revealed that the Cupertino-based technology major will unveil at least three new products-- iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air-- with the latest M3 chipset in March.
With the new M3, the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air will be able to deliver faster and smoother performance.
Already, Apple sells MacBook Pro with the new 3nm class Apple M3 series silicon. It is touted to be the most powerful and efficient PC processor in the industry. It can enable a PC to last for close to 22 hours of video playback, very few can match its capability.
The latest M3 series chipsets boast new state-of-the-art technology called Dynamic Caching, wherein the GPU will be able to allocate the use of local memory in hardware in real-time so only the exact amount of memory needed is used for each task. This significantly improves GPU efficiency and performance for the most demanding apps such as Adobe Photoshop, analyse scientific research data, and also plays power-guzzling games smoothly without overheating issues.
The upcoming MacBook Air series is expected to be offered in at least two screen sizes-- 13-inch and 15-inch.
The iPad Pro series is said to feature an OLED display and Apple will be bringing all-new MagicKeyboard with a refreshed design and Apple Pencil 2 successor.
Also, for the first time, Apple will offer the iPad Air with a 12.9-inch screen option in addition to the regular 10.9-inch model.
However, Apple will not be hosting any special Spring Event like the previous year. It is expected to make a soft launch announcement with just a press note this month.
Apple has big plans for the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is expected to happen in June. With Google, Microsoft-backed OpenAI taking a significant lead in generative AI, the Cupertino-based tech major is expected to make an announcement around implementing gen AI tech in iPhones, Macs, and iPads with the new iOS 18, macOS 15, and iPadOS 18 along with new watchOS 11 and tvOS 18.
In a related development, Apple has reportedly shelved the decade-long autonomous car project titled Titan.
