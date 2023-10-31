Apple unveils new MacBook Pros, iMac with M3 silicon; India price, availability details

Apple during the surprise pre-Halloween festive hardware event unleashed new line of MacBook Pro and iMac with the M3 silicon.

As CEO Tim Cook said at the start of the online-only event, it’s all treat and no tricks. The latest 3nm class M3 is touted to be the most powerful PC silicon to date. It is several times faster and efficient compared to the latest Intel chipset-based computers.

New MacBook Pro PCs with M3 silicon family

As rumoured, Apple announced two MacBook Pro devices in— 14-inch and 16-inch- sizes.

They sport Liquid Retina XDR display and support up to 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, impressive contrast ratio, vivid colours, and wide viewing angle.

The new MacBook Pro PCs are eco-friendly devices. The enclosure is made of custom alloy that uses 100 percent recycled aluminum and promises to be durable too. Apple has also used 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled tin soldering and gold plating in multiple printed circuit boards.

And, MacBook Pro is free of numerous harmful substances such as beryllium, brominated flame retardants, and mercury, and 100 percent of the wood fiber in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.