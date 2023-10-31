Apple unveils new MacBook Pros, iMac with M3 silicon; India price, availability details

Apple during the surprise pre-Halloween festive hardware event unleashed new line of MacBook Pro and iMac with the M3 silicon.
As CEO Tim Cook said at the start of the online-only event, it’s all treat and no tricks. The latest 3nm class M3 is touted to be the most powerful PC silicon to date. It is several times faster and efficient compared to the latest Intel chipset-based computers.
New MacBook Pro PCs with M3 silicon family
As rumoured, Apple announced two MacBook Pro devices in— 14-inch and 16-inch- sizes.
They sport Liquid Retina XDR display and support up to 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, impressive contrast ratio, vivid colours, and wide viewing angle.
The new MacBook Pro PCs are eco-friendly devices. The enclosure is made of custom alloy that uses 100 percent recycled aluminum and promises to be durable too. Apple has also used 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled tin soldering and gold plating in multiple printed circuit boards.
And, MacBook Pro is free of numerous harmful substances such as beryllium, brominated flame retardants, and mercury, and 100 percent of the wood fiber in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests.
Key features of M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets.
Apple
14-inch MacBook Pro with a regular M3 silicon can deliver render performance in Final Cut Pro for up to 7.4x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 and up to 60 per cent faster than the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with M1.
And for Code compilation in Xcode, it can deliver up to 3.7x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 and up to 40 percent faster than the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with M1.
On 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro silicon, the filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop is up to 3x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro and up to 40 percent faster than the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro. This is best suited for high duty tasks such as DNA sequencing on Oxford Nanopore MinKNOW and creative video editing.
Key features of the new MacBook Pro with M3 chipsets.
Apple
And the MacBook Pro with M3 Max is tailor made for extreme works that includes writing machine learning programmes, 3D art development and video editing.
Besides the performance, it promises to deliver the longer battery life. It can last for additional 11 hours compared to the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model.
Simulation of dynamical systems in MathWorks MATLAB is up to 5.5x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro,5 and up to 2x faster than the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max.
The new MacBook Pro.
Apple
The company is offering the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max options— with prices starting at Rs 1,69,900 and with education plan, it can be bought for Rs 1,58,900.
The 16‑inch MacBook Pro will be available in M3 Pro and M3 Max options with prices starting at Rs 2,49,900 and with education plan, it can be purchased for Rs 2,29,900.
The new MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in space black and silver, and the 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 is available in silver and space gray.
The new 24-inch iMac with M3 silicon.
Apple
Apple’s new iMac with M3 silicon
It sports a massive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with 11.3 million pixels, supports P3 wide colour gamut (over a billion colours), and 500 nits of brightness.
Also, Apple’s all-in-one PC comes in a slim body measuring just 11.5mm and come with super thin bezels.
Inside, it comes with M3 silicon. The new iMac promises to deliver 4x faster performance than the 21.5-inch iMac model, and up to 2.5x faster performance when compared to the most popular 27-inch iMac models.
As far as the connectivity is concerned, it four USB-C ports, which includes two thunderbolt ports for super fast data speeds, supports Gigabit Ethernet port (in select models only) and users can connect the secondary display with up to 6K resolution. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
Key features of iMac with M3 silicon.
Apple
It also features 1080p FaceTime camera and comes with six-speaker sound system with support for spatial Audio too.
With the retail box, the new iMac comes with colour-matched keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. Users get the option to choose a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, users can easily and securely unlock their computer, use Apple Pay, and download apps. Additionally, Touch ID works with Fast User Switching, so customers can change to a different user profile with just the press of a finger.
Like all Apple products, the new iMac too is eco-friendly. Its stand is made of 100 percent recycled aluminium; in a first for iMac, Apple has used 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards. The device also comes with recycled rare earth magnets, recycled tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards.
The new iMac comes with six colours.
Apple
And, iMac is also free of numerous harmful substances such as beryllium, brominated flame retardants, and mercury, and 100 percent of the wood fiber in the packaging is recycled or comes from responsibly managed forests
The new iMac is available with 8-core GPU with price starting at Rs 1,34,900 and with education plan, it can be purchased for Rs 1,29,900.
Apple is also offering the new iMac is available with 10-core GPU with price starting at Rs 1,54,900 and with education plan, it can be purchased for Rs 1,44,900. They will come in six colours-green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.
All the new MacBook Pro and iMac series devices with M3 are now available for pre-order today (October 31) and will be available for purchase online and at stores from November 7 onwards in India.
