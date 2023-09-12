Tata Play Binge users can now access Apple TV+ content in India

In a surprise move, just hours before the 'Wonderlust' hardware event, Apple has announced a collaboration with multimedia content service provider Tata Play.

As part of the new partnership, Apple TV+ for the first time ever, will be available on Tata Play Binge service along with 27 other OTT apps in India.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Tata Play Binge subscribers in India will be able to enjoy the acclaimed series and movies on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is home to incredible shows and films from the world’s best storytellers, and we’re so glad that Tata Play Binge customers can watch on the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices, including the Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Entertainment Services & Beats.

With this, Tata Play Binge users will get access to award-winning shows such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Tehran, Servant, Platonic, Severance, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Prehistoric Planet, and many more, in addition to Apple's original movies like Academy Award winners CODA and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Ghosted, and the recently premiered The Beanie Bubble.

Soon, new shows such as Lessons in Chemistry (with Brie Larson), The Changeling (based on the bestselling book of the same name), and The Super Models are set to debut on Apple TV+ soon. New upcoming lined up for release include Killers of the Flower Moon (with Leonardo DiCaprio), Argylle (with Henry Cavill), Napoleon (with Joaquin Phoenix), Formula One racing (with Brad Pitt), and more.

Users can access the content on mobile devices, smart TVs, desktops, laptops, tablets, the web, and Binge+ Set Top Box.