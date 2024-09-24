Apple working on hybrid device with tri-fold display panel, reveals new patent

For almost a decade, we have read multiple reports of Apple secretly working on a concept foldable phone, but none have reached the hands of its beloved fanboys yet.
There is a reason for it. Before any groundbreaking features Apple introduces with its products, the engineers at the company's Research and Development (R&D) department perform extensive testing.
And, if they deem that the feature has any unique selling point (USP), Apple gets a patent to ensure the product stands out among rival brands.
Patently Apple, a community blog has got hold of Apple's latest revised patent published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Apple has updated its 2015 patent ('Electronic Devices With Display And Touch Sensor Structures') with new technology that would allow a device to support a tri-fold display panel.
As you can see in the illustration (Fig: 28, below) of the concept device, it has a wide display which spreads from the cover panel to the inside. When folded, only the cover display panel is visible and when unfurled, it opens up to turn into one big wide display like a tablet.
Apple Patent for tri-fold device.
It has three hinges to hold four display panels. This is different from the current crop of foldable phones, which have two different displays. On the front, they feature a standalone cover display. And, inside they come with a wide foldable screen held by a hinge.
Apple is likely to this three-hinge design for bigger devices like a hybrid MacBook.
And, the concept device (in Fig-18), has one hinge holding two display panels and the other (in Fig-27) has two hinges to hold three display panels. These two can be used for foldable iPhones and iPads.
The new patented designs of Apple devices look very promising. But, the Cupertino-based company is likely to take its own sweet time to perform more tests to ensure the foldable phones are durable. Given the costs will be premium, Apple will want the device to serve the customer for long and not face any display replacement repairs for at least a year or two.
Published 24 September 2024, 14:26 IST