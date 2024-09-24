Apple working on hybrid device with tri-fold display panel, reveals new patent

For almost a decade, we have read multiple reports of Apple secretly working on a concept foldable phone, but none have reached the hands of its beloved fanboys yet.

There is a reason for it. Before any groundbreaking features Apple introduces with its products, the engineers at the company's Research and Development (R&D) department perform extensive testing.

And, if they deem that the feature has any unique selling point (USP), Apple gets a patent to ensure the product stands out among rival brands.