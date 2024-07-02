Apple working on new AirPods with built-in IR sensor: Report

Apple's AirPods are one of the best-selling earphones in the world. They come with a perfect ergonomic design that fits the ear comfortably, which is why several rival brands copy its design. But, they miserably fail to deliver in terms audio output. And, they also can't match seamless integration with companion devices like AirPods' with iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

Now, reports are coming that Apple is working on new AirPods that can offer an even better user experience.

Reputed Korean market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo known for his accurate prediction of Apple products has claimed that the Cupertino-based technology major has devised a new AirPods with an InfraRed (IR) camera module, the very same component found in iPhone's Face ID system.

"The new AirPods is expected to be used with Vision Pro and future Apple headsets to enhance the user experience of spatial audio and strengthen the spatial computing ecosystem," Ming-Chi Kuo said in his official blog.