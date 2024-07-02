Apple working on new AirPods with built-in IR sensor: Report

Apple's AirPods are one of the best-selling earphones in the world. They come with a perfect ergonomic design that fits the ear comfortably, which is why several rival brands copy its design. But, they miserably fail to deliver in terms audio output. And, they also can't match seamless integration with companion devices like AirPods' with iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.
Now, reports are coming that Apple is working on new AirPods that can offer an even better user experience.
Reputed Korean market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo known for his accurate prediction of Apple products has claimed that the Cupertino-based technology major has devised a new AirPods with an InfraRed (IR) camera module, the very same component found in iPhone's Face ID system.
"The new AirPods is expected to be used with Vision Pro and future Apple headsets to enhance the user experience of spatial audio and strengthen the spatial computing ecosystem," Ming-Chi Kuo said in his official blog.
With the built-in IR module, AirPods will be able to sense the environment around the user. For instance, if the user is watching a movie or TV series on Vision Pro and he/she senses someone is walking towards them and turns in that direction, the AirPods will automatically lower the volume of the content and amplify the sound coming from the person in the front of the face.
[Representational Image] In the Picture: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Also, AirPods will be able to support on-air hand gestures of the user to control the media be it in terms of controlling the volume or moving to the next music track.
Kuo said Apple has roped in Foxconn to mass-produce the IR module for the new AirPods. Initially, it has plans to make around 10 million plus units. If things go as planned, Apple may introduce the new generation TWS earphones in 2026.
In a related development, Apple is reportedly in talks with Google to integrate Gemini AI into its iPhones, iPads and Mac devices.
It has already signed a deal with OpenAI to offer ChatGPT through the Apple Intelligence feature. It will be made available with the iOS 18 update later this year in September.
Published 02 July 2024, 07:54 IST