Apple's fun bumpy auto ride ad showcases iPhone 15's durability

Over the years, Apple has improved the build quality of the iPhones. It collaborates with Corning Inc. to make custom protective gear for the devices.

The latest iPhone 15's display boasts Ceramic Shield, which is touted to be the strongest protective glass cover on a mobile in the industry. The company has incorporated ceramic nanocrystals into the glass through a high-temperature crystallization process. It also has undergone the dual ion-exchange process that chemically strengthens glass by exchanging ions in two salt baths.

Not just the display, but even the mid-frame around the edge of the iPhone 15's screen is more durable than before. It is made of aerospace aluminium capable of withstanding accidental drops on hard surfaces.

It should be noted that the iPhone 15 Pro models come with an even better rail, made of top-grade Titanium, studier than those seen in rival branded Android phones in the market.