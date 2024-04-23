Apple's fun bumpy auto ride ad showcases iPhone 15's durability

Over the years, Apple has improved the build quality of the iPhones. It collaborates with Corning Inc. to make custom protective gear for the devices.
The latest iPhone 15's display boasts Ceramic Shield, which is touted to be the strongest protective glass cover on a mobile in the industry. The company has incorporated ceramic nanocrystals into the glass through a high-temperature crystallization process. It also has undergone the dual ion-exchange process that chemically strengthens glass by exchanging ions in two salt baths.
Not just the display, but even the mid-frame around the edge of the iPhone 15's screen is more durable than before. It is made of aerospace aluminium capable of withstanding accidental drops on hard surfaces.
It should be noted that the iPhone 15 Pro models come with an even better rail, made of top-grade Titanium, studier than those seen in rival branded Android phones in the market.
Both the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro (review) models come with an IP68 rating. They can survive an accidental drop in the water body for up to six metres (approx. 19.6 feet) for close to 30 minutes.
To showcase its durability, Apple on Tuesday (April 23) released a fun new ad titled -- 'Wreckshaw' shot in an auto rikshaw in India.
In the video, the iPhone owner is watching a cricket match and auto speeds through the busy lanes of a city, making sharp turns and facing hard bumps to sharp turns, the iPhone drops and rebounds multiple times, but ultimately survives the bumpy ride.
This is the third such iPhone durability ad campaign centred around the sub-continent; India is touted to be Apple's next growth engine, as iPhone penetration in China and other global markets inches towards saturation.
With each passing year, Apple is increasing its investment in India. Earlier this year, it set up second corporate office in Bengaluru.
Also, it signing more supply partners for assembling iPhones and to source components.
Recently, Apple reportedly held talks with Murugappa Group and Tata-owned Titan to produce sub-components for iPhone's camera module.
For the iPhone 12 ad, Apple used catchy Tabla music in the background for the 'Fumble' ad.
In the iPhone 13 global launch ad, it used ‘Dum Maro Dum’, an iconic Bollywood song from the 70s. It created quite a euphoric buzz in India.
In a related development, Flipkart on Tuesday announced a new discount offer on the iPhone 15 series in India. In addition to Rs 15, 297 off, customers with a Bank of Baroda card can avail of an extra Rs 3,500 discount.
Apple has launched the 'Buy now and pay over time' offer on iPhone. Prospective buyers can get the latest iPhone 15 with Rs 3,329 as the first downpayment and pay the rest in 23 equal instalments in two years.
