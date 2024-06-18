Apple's new Mac PC ad 'Work is worth it' highlights Indian students

Earlier in the month, Apple honoured Indian student coder, Akshat Srivastava, one of the 50 distinguished Swift Challenge winners of 2024 at the recently concluded World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) event in Cupertino.

Srivastava interacted with CEO Tim Cook and Apple experts. He was also offered access to advanced software tools to help refine his app MindBud.

Now, Apple has launched a new ad highlighting the Indian students' work ethics and also how MacBooks can help them succeed in college. The ad features the popular 2023 song '170CM', sung and written by Indie Tamil rapper Paal Dabba.

The one-minute ad is directed by Mackenzie Sheppard in collaboration with TBWA\Media Arts Lab APAC (India).