Apple's new Mac PC ad 'Work is worth it' highlights Indian students

Earlier in the month, Apple honoured Indian student coder, Akshat Srivastava, one of the 50 distinguished Swift Challenge winners of 2024 at the recently concluded World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) event in Cupertino.
Srivastava interacted with CEO Tim Cook and Apple experts. He was also offered access to advanced software tools to help refine his app MindBud.
Now, Apple has launched a new ad highlighting the Indian students' work ethics and also how MacBooks can help them succeed in college. The ad features the popular 2023 song '170CM', sung and written by Indie Tamil rapper Paal Dabba.
The one-minute ad is directed by Mackenzie Sheppard in collaboration with TBWA\Media Arts Lab APAC (India).
The MacBook Air is one of the most powerful PCs, offers long-lasting battery life, and comes in a compact form factor; best suited for college students.
The latest MacBook Air (M3) come in two screen sizes-- 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch. They come in a super slim design with a thickness of just around 12mm (when closed), almost half an inch.
The new MacBook Air features a Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits peak brightness and supports one billion colours.
The lid of the new MacBook is made of aluminium and comes with a MagSafe charging port and two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed.
With M3 silicon, the new MacBook Air can deliver 30 per cent faster and more efficient performance compared to the M2 silicon-based predecessor.
Compared to a PC laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, MacBook Air can deliver up to 2x faster performance, up to 50 per cent faster web browsing, and up to 40 per cent longer battery life.
Recently, Apple, which sees India as the next big revenue engine for the company, released a fun bumpy auto ride ad highlighting the iPhone 15's durability.
Published 18 June 2024, 14:32 IST