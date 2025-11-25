<p>Last week, Google released the company's most advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-unveils-powerful-gen-ai-nano-banana-pro-image-editing-tool-all-you-need-to-know-3805574">Nano Banana Pro update for it Gemini AI</a> app.</p><p>Now, Adobe has introduced the Nano Banana Pro update to the Firefly and Photoshop apps.</p><p>For the uninitiated, Nano Banana Pro is the code name for the image generation version of Google's Gemini 3 Pro Large Language Model (LLM).</p>.Google unveils advanced Gemini 3 with more gen AI capabilities.<p>With the latest model, users will be able to generate more accurate, context-rich visuals based on enhanced reasoning, world knowledge and real-time information.</p><p>The new update can turn users' thoughts onto the phone's screen. It can churn out diagrams or infographics with text descriptions or even by uploading a photo of the handwritten notes.</p>.<p>With the new updated Adobe apps, users can just use text prompts to refine specific parts of an image, adjust aspect ratios, boost resolution, and even shift camera angles and lighting.</p><p>Adobe also says that apps can generate clean, well-integrated text inside images and can even localise visuals with translated text. </p><p>Further, the apps can access Google Search’s reliable knowledge base to generate factually accurate visuals. </p>.<p>In the Photoshop app, Nano Banana Pro will also power its Generative Fill feature. It offers creative professionals fast, prompt-based ways to make specific edits, generate more realistic, high-resolution content with minimal effort.</p><p>For a limited time, Adobe will be offering unlimited image generations with Nano Bananan Pro and other partner models till December 1. However, it will be available to Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan subscribers only.</p>.Apple India expands Apple Care+ with theft and loss coverage for iPhone .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>