<p>Due to global warming-induced erratic weather conditions worldwide, it has become very challenging for farmers to increase the harvest of their crops. This has become a huge problem for governments worldwide to increase food production to meet the needs of the growing global population.</p><p>Technology can play a crucial role in understanding the soil quality and weather to help farmers grow crops on time and get a good yield.</p><p>With that in mind, Google's DeepMind division launched the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-to-launch-agricultural-landscape-understanding-alu-research-api-soon-in-india-3109168">Agricultural Landscape Understanding (ALU)</a> Research API (Application Programming Interface) tool and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-announces-new-ai-tools-to-strengthen-indias-agriculture-ecosystem-3624406">Agricultural Monitoring & Event Detection (AMED) </a>in 2024 and 2025, respectively.</p><p>The ALU API can identify fields, water bodies, and vegetation boundaries, while the AMED API will deliver critical field-level insights on the most cultivated crops and their sowing and harvest timelines at individual field levels.</p><p>With the state-of-the-art technologies such as Generative AI, Machine Learning (ML), multi-layered global climate data, a global crop knowledge graph, earth observation data and advanced crop models, ALU and AMED APIs can help farmers significantly increase the crop production in an eco-friendly, sustainable way.</p><p>Now, Google is expanding the ALU Research and AMED APIs to the Asia Pacific regions, including Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.</p><p>"We are expanding our freely available agricultural model outputs as APIs - Agricultural Landscape Understanding (ALU) API and Agricultural Monitoring & Event Detection (AMED) API - which were first built to strengthen India's agricultural resilience, to now also support agricultural sustainability across the Asia-Pacific region," said Alok Talekar, Lead, Agriculture and Sustainability Research, Google DeepMind.</p><p>Google has also invited local agri-sector entrepreneurs, researchers, and software developers to work on scalable solutions that can accelerate regional food resilience and uplift farmer livelihoods.</p><p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>