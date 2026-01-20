<p>Back in the 2010s, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/asus-india-opens-its-first-ever-rog-labs-in-bengaluru-3827666">Taiwanese PC maker Asus</a> used to do really well with the Zenfone series in the handset segment. However, with the entry of Chinese firms like Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Asus couldn't sustain the business in India and focused on the premium ROG series gaming phone. Even this, too, will see fewer frequent launches as the company shifts focus to Artificial Intelligence.</p><p>Asus chairman Jonney Shih, during the annual event in home city Taiwan, laid out the company's roadmap for the year and beyond. As noted in the headline, Shih made the shocking statement that it will indefinitely halt manufacturing of any new phone models, <a href="https://www.inside.com.tw/article/40522-asus-phone-nomore">reported </a>a local Taiwan daily, Inside.</p><p>It should be noted that the keyword in the statement is 'indefinitely' and this means the measure is temporary and possibly in future, when the company has more resources in its hand, may revive smartphone business.</p>.Google adds new parental control features to limit kids' screen time on YouTube, Shorts.<p>So, going forward this year, as the theme of the event reads-- 'AI Leading the Future' -- Asus will be diverting all its R&D resources to focus on AI-native devices and computers.</p><p>The company will be accelerating its efforts in the two major areas-- 'AI Robot and Robotics' and 'AI Glasses'. The latter is gaining a lot of traction worldwide, with Meta's smart Ray-Ban glasses leading the market.</p><p>Already, Samsung and Google have announced to bring their own Android XR-powered smart glasses this year.</p>.<p>Even Apple is very keen to explore this segment, as reports have emerged that the company is reducing Vision Pro's production and focusing on lightweight smart glasses.</p><p>Many believe that 2026 will be the year smart glasses with a camera will transition from a niche novelty smart wearable in to mainstream product for everyday use.</p><p>So it is not surprising for market analysts on Asus' plan to tap the new emerging trend in the smart wearable sector.</p>.Google unveils advanced gen AI TranslateGemma models.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>