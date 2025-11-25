<p>Last week, Google launched the much-awaited advanced generative Artificial Intelligence-based <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-unveils-powerful-gen-ai-nano-banana-pro-image-editing-tool-all-you-need-to-know-3805574">Nano Banana Pro update to Gemini AI</a> apps.</p><p>Just like the previous version, people are bowled over by the latest Nano Banana Pro image editing update to the Gemini AI app.</p><p>However, a serious security concern has been raised on how good Nano Banana Pro is at churning out fake Government IDs, such as PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar Cards.</p>.Don't blindly trust everything AI tells you, cautions Google boss Sundar Pichai.<p>An X user, Harveen Singh Chadha, who happens to work in Sarvam AI, created the PAN and Aadhaar cards of a fictitious person, Twiteerpreet Singh.</p><p>The images look very genuine, but upon closer look, one can notice the Gemini logo (in white diamond form) in the bottom right corner.</p>.<p>That said, a person who is highly motivated to misuse the technology can remove the visible logo using other third-party editing apps.</p>.<p>It is difficult to remove the invisible SynthID integrated with image metadata, but once the image is converted to a physical copy in a card form factor, it will be very difficult for a normal person to validate. Like, receptionists at private hotels or even at non-Digi Yatra entrances to the airport.</p><p>Probably taking note of the seriousness of the glitch, Google has disabled the option to create any Government-issued cards on the Gemini website and the app.</p>.<p>As you can see from the screenshot above, we tried on the Google Gemini website to create a PAN Card with Bruce Wayne, and it responded with "I cannot create official documents like a PAN card, even for fictional characters. This includes generating images that look like official documents. My purpose is to be helpful and harmless, and creating such images could be misused."</p><p>It's good that Google has taken swift measure to prevent criminals from misusing its photo-generating tool for illegal purposes.</p>.Apple India expands Apple Care+ with theft and loss coverage for iPhone .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>