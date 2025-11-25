Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Bengaluru techie creates fake PAN, Aadhaar proofs using Nano Banana Pro

Probably taking note of the seriousness of the glitch, Google has disabled the option to create any Government-issued cards on the Gemini website and the app.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Fake PAN Card image created using Gemini Nano Banana Pro editing tool.

Fake PAN Card image created using Gemini Nano Banana Pro editing tool.

Credit: Harveen Singh Chadha (@HarveenChadha)/X Platform

Google Gemini AI's response to create PAN card image.

Google Gemini AI's response to create PAN card image.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 14:48 IST
BengaluruTechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAadhaarPANTrendingGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us