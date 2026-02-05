<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-rolls-out-fitbits-gen-ai-powered-personal-coach-preview-3779385">Fitbit co-founders</a> James Park and Eric Friedman have launched a new promising startup, Luffu (pronounced as loo-foo), an old English word meaning love.</p><p>As the headline notes, it is an Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered platform for users to track the health of their families.</p><p>This is a tailor-made application for family members staying in different regions. </p>.Tutorial: Tips on how to review and remove junk images, videos and big files to clear your Google Drive cloud storage.<p>Most young people in search of work move to cities, and parents stay back in their native places. As the elders age, health becomes a concern and has to be monitored regularly. With corporate companies slowly shifting away from work from home option, it has become delima for people with professional commitments to take good care of their parents living far away from the city.</p><p>Here's where Luffu comes in to play. It can accommodate all critical parameters such as health stats, diet, medications, symptoms, lab tests, doctor visits and more about each family member. And, the user can ensure the parents remember their appointment with their doctor, or take medicines regularly at the right time.</p>. <p>The app's simple user interface makes it easy for senior citizens to log their health parameters. The app supports multiple profiles to cover everybody in family such as caregivers, spouse, children, elderly parents and even pets as well. It can help the user on reminding appointments with a veterinary doctor.</p><p>Users can add details in voice, text or photos and connections to compatible devices, health portals and other data sources.</p><p>And, the AI-powered Luffu app will intuitively watches for changes, and surface insights and alerts, such as unusual vitals or changes in sleep and inform it to the caretaker. Also, it will be able to offer reliable information related to medical health in the form of an easy health Q&A form using plain language.</p> .<p>"We designed Luffu to capture the details as life happens, keep family members updated and surface what matters at the right time—so caregiving feels more coordinated and less chaotic," said Eric Friedman, Co-founder of Luffu.</p><p>To check out the early version of the Luffu app, interested readers can sign up for the waitlist for the limited public beta (<a href="https://www.luffu.com/">here</a>).</p>.OpenAI unveils ChatGPT Health to simplify medical reports and wellness data.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>