<p>Indian-born <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/who-is-parag-agrawal-twitters-new-ceo-1055950.html">Parag Agrawal</a> gained global fame after getting appointed as Twitter CEO, replacing co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021. But the joy the short-lived.</p><p>Before Agrawal could complete a year as the Twitter head, he was fired by the new owner, Elon Musk, soon after the latter completed his acquisition of the company on October 27, 2022. Later, Twitter was renamed as the 'X' platform.</p><p>After an unceremonious exit from Twitter, Parag Agrawal founded an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-centric startup firm, Parallel Web Systems, in 2023.</p><p>Now, his company has launched an advanced Deep Research Application Programming Interface (API). It is said to be way better than all leading generative AI models, such as Google Gemini, and even OpenAI's latest ChatGPT-5.</p><p>"We already power millions of research tasks every day, across ambitious startups and public enterprises. Some of the fastest-growing AI companies use Parallel to bring web intelligence directly into their platform and agents. A public company automates traditionally-human workflows exceeding human-level accuracy with Parallel. Coding agents rely on our search to find docs and debug issues," <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7361835159228239873/?trk=public_post_embed_social-actions-reactions">said</a> Agrawal on LinkedIn.</p><p>"And today, we launched our Deep Research API - it's the first to outperform both humans and all leading models, including GPT-5 on two of the hardest benchmarks," Agrawal noted.</p><p>Parallel's gen AI API has fewer hallucinations compared to other gen AI models. "Every fact comes with verifiable sources, reasoning chains, and confidence ratings," says the company in its blog.</p><p>The new Deep Reasearch APIs are used for analysing complex topics and deliver comprehensive reports. They are primarily used to get genuine information and reduce the time for doing manual research work.</p>