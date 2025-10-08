<p>Google on Wednesday (October 8) launched the advanced generative Artificial Intelligence <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/googles-gen-ai-search-live-feature-to-launch-in-india-soon-3742751">(gen AI)-powered Search Live feature</a> in India.</p><p>India is the second international market, after the US, to get the new Search Live feature.</p><p>The Search Live brings advanced capabilities of Google's Project Astra directly into AI Mode in the search app.</p><p>For the uninitiated, Project Astra runs on Google's most advanced speech models to be able to understand and have long, natural conversations with device owners to perform multiple tasks with less time.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p>The new Search Live is a mobile-first experience when the user needs quick, real-time help. The user can ask the question out loud and enable camera sharing with video input to offer more context to the Gemini AI bot to respond with accurate results.</p><p>It will come in handy for DIY (Do It Yourself) projects, such as cooking food or making a mocktail drink. For instance, the user can activate AI Mode with the camera on and point to a list of ingredients and ask Google to help with preparing a matcha drink at home.</p>.<p>It will offer a step-by-step guide on what to use and how much quantity of ingredients to add to get that perfect matcha drink.</p><p>Users can even take the help of Search Live to tidy up the room. Just turn on the camera via the Google Search app and ask where to begin the cleaning process. It will guide you on where to start and help you finish the work in less time.</p><p>Initially, the Search Live feature will support Hindi and English, but will soon be available in more languages.</p><p>Google also announced that AI Mode will soon support seven more Indian languages, including Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and Urdu, in addition to Hindi and English.</p><p>'Our custom Gemini model for Search goes beyond simple translation, allowing AI Mode to truly grasp the subtleties of local languages, ensuring the experience is genuinely helpful," said Google.</p><p>The AI Mode will soon get an update to support the aforementioned languages in the coming weeks.</p> .Google Chrome browser gets Gemini AI booster dose.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>