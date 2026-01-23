<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-brings-veo-31-ai-video-editor-update-heres-whats-new-3861760">Google earlier this month</a> launched Personal Intelligence, which offers more customised answers for all users' queries on Gemini AI app.</p><p>Now, it is expanding the Personal Intelligence feature to Google Search's AI Mode. For this feature to work, the user has to link their Gmail and Google Photos apps.</p><p>Once done, the AI Mode will be able to assist the users with contextually accurate responses to queries.</p>.Google brings 'Answer Now' feature to speed up responses on Gemini AI app; Here's how it works.<p>For instance, the user is looking for new shoes on Google search and types, 'any good deals' in the market for sneakers. The AI Mode with access to Gmail would get information like previous purchase details and delivery messages, and based on that, it would scrape through multiple e-commerce sites and list out the best deals with the user's most preferred colour, size and brand.</p><p>Also, if the user asks for good vacation spots within the state, like Karnataka. Based on the picnic images in the Google Photos app, it will be able to look at suggestions. If the gallery app has more beach-side photos, it will recommend popular coastal tourist spots and good hotels in Udupi, Mangalore, Karwar, and Honnavara for a nice, fun family vacation.</p><p>Google noted that the company is not training AI Mode based on users' personal information in Gmail and the Photos app, but on users' queries and preferences when interacting with it. Most of the work by the AI model is expected to be processed on-device to protect the user's privacy.</p><p>For now, this particular Personalised AI Mode feature can be tested by users with a Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscription, on Google Labs (here) in the US only. And, this can be tried with personal accounts only, not on Workspace for business, enterprise, or education accounts.</p>.Google unveils advanced gen AI TranslateGemma models.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>