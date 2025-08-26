<p>While the effect of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> cannot be denied across workspaces, especially when it comes to machines and technology, Google boss <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sundar-pichai">Sundar Pichai</a> is reportedly planning to reintroduce at least one of their interview processes in-person, if details of what he said at a town hall meeting earlier in the year is anything to go by. </p><p>This announcement likely comes in amid the growing AI usage across spectrums and while constructive use of the technology to enhance work is all good and welcome, what seems to be the problem here is the use of AI to get the better of interviews. </p><p>Pichai had said, "I think it will help the candidates understand Google's culture and will be good for both sides."</p>.Elon Musk to set up 'MacroHard', an AI software firm to take on Microsoft.<p>Google’s Vice President of Recruiting Brian Ong had also said that the idea behind doing an in-person interview round is because a lot of interviews off late are integrating the AI process in some capacity. As such, this can be sometimes difficult for recruiters to gauge authenticity of the interviewee.</p><p>Elsewhere, there's yet another menace of AI where in academics too, students sometimes also end up using AI tools to use ChatGPT-written essays for projects and other study-related writings. </p>.The silence around India's AI crisis is deafening.<p>While <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> has decided to tackle the 'threat' by AI now, it is not alone in its quest. Amazon has also started requiring candidates to formally announce they won't be using AI during interviews.</p><p>But as some on social media are putting it, the irony is not lost as Google, with its own introduction of AI technology in everything and as basic as something as during a regular search, has to put in measures to fight 'invasion' by AI! </p>