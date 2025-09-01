Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

How we tricked AI chatbots into creating misinformation, despite ‘safety’ measures

The ease with which these safety measures can be bypassed has serious implications. Bad actors could use these techniques to generate large-scale disinformation campaigns at minimal cost.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 06:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 06:22 IST
TechnologyArtificial Intelligencemisinformationsafety concerns

Follow us on :

Follow Us