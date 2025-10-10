Menu
India's sovereign AI model will be ready by February: IT Ministry secretary

The government has scheduled a two-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19 and February 20, 2026.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 14:33 IST
Published 10 October 2025, 14:33 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceIT ministry

