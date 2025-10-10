<p>New Delhi: The government on Friday said that India's sovereign artificial intelligence model will be ready before the AI Impact Summit to be held in February next year.</p><p>Though India was a late comer in the artificial intelligence landscape, it has scaled up its compute infrastructure rapidly with the deployment of 38,000 GPU (graphics processing unit) against the target of 10,000 units and is building up its own foundational models, IT Ministry Secretary S Krishnan said.</p><p>“End of this year, we should have entirely an Indian foundational model. By the time of the India AI Summit, we should be able to launch India's sovereign model as well," Krishnan said at India Mobile Congress 2025,</p><p>The government has scheduled a two-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19 and February 20, 2026.</p>.UK PM Keir Starmer wraps India visit with AI, fintech investments into India.<p>Separately, Ministry of Electronics and Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh said India's sovereign AI model will be completely trained on Indian data sets and will be hosted on India servers.</p><p>The government is supporting 12 domestic firms and expects two of them to have their foundational model ready by the end of the year, Singh said.</p><p>Krishnan further said that the government is concerned about the impact AI can have and is looking to develop platforms that are inclusive.</p><p>He said that the government is continuously enhancing the computer infrastructure and will soon make more GPUs available for Indian firms.</p><p>Later speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Krishnan said the addition of a new GPU is being done through an open process every quarter.</p><p>"We continue to call for bids from time to time and practically every quarter we have bids, we have a bid out right now. People are adding capacity, as they add capacity we continue to add the GPUs which are offered," he said.</p><p>When asked about the government's progress of development of indigenous GPU, Krishan said that it will be one of the crucial goals of the government under India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, which is under discussion at present.</p>