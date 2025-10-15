<p>Redmond-based technology giant Microsoft has launched the new MAI-Image-1, a generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based photo generator.</p><p>Unlike the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/microsoft-offers-free-copilot-powered-productivity-tools-to-us-govt-agencies-3711714">Copilot AI and Office suite of productivity tools</a> and apps, which is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, the MAI-Image-1 is an in-house product developed by Microsoft.</p>.Nano Banana: Advanced image editing tool comes to AI Mode on Google Search app.<p>"We trained this model with the goal of delivering genuine value for creators, and we put a lot of care into avoiding repetitive or generically-stylized outputs. For example, we prioritised rigorous data selection and nuanced evaluation focused on tasks that closely mirror real-world creative use cases – taking into account feedback from professionals in the creative industries. This model is designed to deliver real flexibility, visual diversity and practical value," said Microsoft.</p><p> MAI-Image-1 is a text-to-image generator and is touted to be faster than conventional image generator models available in the market. Users can simply describe a scenario, and it will generate photorealistic images in just a few seconds.</p><p>Besides photo-realistic images, it supports several other varieties such as water painting, cyber punk, illustrations, modern colour block style, flat paper cutout-style, claymation style, line art style and many more.</p><p>MAI-Image-1 is Microsoft's third fully owned gen AI model after the voice generator MAI-Voice-1 AI and chatbot MAI-1.</p><p>MAI-Image-1 will be competing with OpenAI's GPT Image-1, Google's Imagen-4 and Meta AI Imagine, which is powered by the Expressive Media Universe (EMU) model.</p><p>Interested users can head to Microsoft's official website (<a href="https://designer.microsoft.com/image-creator">here</a>) to test the new MAI-Image-1- 1 model. There is no official word on when the company plans to bring a standalone mobile app for Android and iOS devices. </p>.Microsoft Windows 10 support ends this week; see if your computer is compatible with Windows 11.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>