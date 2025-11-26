<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/meta-unveils-ray-ban-gen-2-smart-glasses-ray-ban-display-and-more-3733939">Meta</a>, in collaboration with American eyewear maker Oakley has launched advanced HSTN AI glasses in India.</p><p>It comes with a fully integrated camera for hands-free capture, open-ear speakers, and IPX4 water resistance.</p><p>Oakley Meta HSTN comes integrated with Meta AI. Users can ask any query to the AI chatbot. It will offer real-time insights and hands-free assistance, provided it is paired with the smartphone.</p>.Meta brings anti-fraud features to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook.<p>Users have to simply say, 'Hey Meta' to summon the Meta AI assistant.</p><p>Also, AI Assistant supports celebrity voices. In India, the Meta AI bot will be able to respond in Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's voice. Also, with the Sarvam AI app installed on smartphones, Meta AI will also be able to converse in Hindi. </p><p>And, users interact with Meta AI entirely Hindi for questions, capture content, control media, make calls, and get information from the internet and more. </p>.<p>The cameras on the AI glasses can record 3K quality video. </p><p>Oakley HSTN AI glasses will also be getting an update to enable UPI payments in India. Once updated, users can simply look at a QR code while wearing the glasses and say, ‘Hey Meta, scan and pay’ to complete a UPI Lite payment, without the need to reach for the smartphone. The payments will be processed through the user’s WhatsApp-linked bank account. </p><p>With a full charge, the glasses also offer up to 8 hours of battery life, 19 hours on standby. With a charging case, it can last for additional 48 hour. It also supports fast charging. </p><p>The glasses will be offered in multiple versions—Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses, PRIZM Polar Black Lenses, Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses, Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses, Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses and Black with Clear Lenses— for prices starting at Rs 41,800.</p>.Galaxy XR: 10 key features of Android XR-powered Samsung mixed reality headset.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>